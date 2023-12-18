First Responder program offers tuition reimbursement, career development and retention

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Safety, along with the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH), the Police Standards and Training Council and Sen. David Watters (D-4), partnered to launch a program dedicated to workforce initiatives for the state’s first response system. The First Responder program will support career development, recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers, professional firefighters, and emergency medical technicians for courses taken at any of New Hampshire’s community colleges.

“This program is an important step in supporting our state’s efforts to recruit and retain a first responder workforce that is critical to every New Hampshire community,” said New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn.

“We ask a great deal from our first responders in communities across the state, and they consistently rise to the challenge,” said Dr. Mark Rubinstein, Chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire. “The Community College System of New Hampshire appreciates the opportunity to partner with the State to support those first responders, who take what they learn in our classrooms and put that knowledge to work in ways that make a difference every day throughout New Hampshire.”

Law enforcement officers and current full-time career, part-time, on-call or volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians qualify for reimbursements through the program. The program covers tuition and fees for one course per semester and is subject to eligibility, available funding and successful completion with a grade of C or better. Participating employees will be certified as eligible by their employers.

“Investing in rigorous training for our fire, police, and EMS personnel is not just a commitment to safety but a pledge to elevate the quality of life in the Granite State,” said Director Justin Cutting of the Department of Safety’s Division of Fire Standards and Training & Emergency Medical Services. “Through preparedness, these dedicated professionals safeguard our communities, fostering resilience and a sense of security that defines the essence of a thriving New Hampshire. Training today, supported by vital funding, shapes the safety and wellbeing of tomorrow”.

“New Hampshire law enforcement officers understand the importance of continuous learning throughout their career,” said Director John Scippa of the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council. “This program provides even greater learning opportunities for all police officers in the state.”

Funding for the First Responder program is established in New Hampshire Senate Bill 153. Sen. David Watters, of District 4 representing Barrington, Dover, Rollinsford and Somersworth, was the primary sponsor of the bill.

“The legislature strongly supported this legislation in its commitment to providing educational opportunities to ensure New Hampshire continues to have a highly trained and professional first responder workforce to keep our communities safe,” said Sen. Watters. “It is crucial to make such an educational commitment to promote recruitment and retention.”

Additional information, including specific programs and courses offered, is available on the Community College System of New Hampshire’s website.