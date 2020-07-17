First in the Nation Ice Cream and a family-friendly day outing

First in the Nation Strawberry Ice Cream is No. 1 in NH, but have no fear, Chocolate lovers; read below about Ilsley’s on my New Hampshire Ice Cream Trail adventure, where all good ice cream is created equally delicious.

Here’s a great Family Fun mini-trip that’s totally COVID-19 social-distancing compliant. Just 23 miles or about a half-hour car ride from Manchester is ILSLEY FARM. I found them as I’ve been working the New Hampshire Ice Cream Trail ever since Carol Robidoux got me started. It’s a joyful family adventure this time of year and particularly this year where you can make a difference for small family businesses. This is a great way to learn about farms and the wide range of ice cream available across the great state of New Hampshire. For competitive types, visit all 37 locations on the trail and you’ll receive a free #eatlikeacow sweatshirt and be in the running for an awesome grand prize.

Lisa Ilsley is a fourth-generation farmer. She loves what she does working with her family and the feeling is mutual. When we first pulled up at the farm it was her mom, Heidi, who’s warm welcome and cheery smile set the mood and got us even more excited about this small gem of a working dairy farm just 23 miles from Manchester. Heidi owns 50 cows and supplies the milk for Lisa’s ice cream stand.

They are currently open only three days a week (Thursday 5-8 p.m., Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 1-7 p.m.) because of a shortage of staffing but it’s a delightful stop on the trail and for those who want to be particularly safe and cautious about being out and about right now it’s a perfect trip. They operate as a CarHop service. You can but don’t have to call ahead. You don’t need to leave your car for service – they bring the ice cream right to you in their small parking lot where everyone wears a mask and so should you, out of courtesy to them. They are very conscious of protecting their customers and themselves. There’s nursing that also runs deep in this family’s traditions.

With attention to detail it was no surprise that this nonpretentious little farm stand serves up outstanding quality ice cream. They took first place in strawberry and second place in chocolate last November at the National Ice Cream Retailers Association conference in Charleston, South Carolina (that was when people could still go to conferences).

I’m for the underdog (really, I’m a chocoholic) so I tried a large dish of Ilsley’s chocolate which is also my favorite taste-test of ice cream quality. – Ilsley’s chocolate was perfect in every way. Taste, texture, quantity and the lingering flavor aftermath.

This is a family of innovators. The Ilsley family began milking cows in Weare in the 1920s. In 1933 they moved a couple of miles down the road to take advantage of the newest innovation at the time – electricity! Here they are nearly 100 years later with Lisa leading the way to diversification. She got a degree in dairy management. She’s moved social media and online ordering to the forefront of necessary innovation to be seen, heard and found.

Proudly, this family is innovating new ways to keep the family Dairy tradition going. We get to help. Spread the word and eat the ice cream. I know it sounds like a difficult task but we are up to it. Here’s your limited-time opportunity to get in on the taste of some of the most outstanding ice cream packaged as a neat family outing. If you need an excuse for short family adventure while staying safe in your COVID-19 socially distanced bubble here it is. And for the topper — July is National Ice Cream month!

Ilsley’s Ice Cream and farm is located at 33 South Sugar Hill Road, Weare, NH 03281. Their phone number is 603-529-6455 and if you want to order ahead go online to their site on Square.