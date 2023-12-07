First graduates emerge from Catholic Medical Center’s ESOL workforce development program

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center (CMC), in collaboration with Network4Health and the International Institute of New England, is proud to recognize 12 CMC employees as the first graduates of the English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program at CMC.

As employees of CMC, students had an opportunity to attend class for six hours each week during their regular work schedule. Classes started in early September and were facilitated by skilled teachers from the International Institute of New England, teaching written and spoken English.

“The commitment and dedication this group has demonstrated is remarkable,” stated Kristine DiFiore, Vice-President of Human Resources. “This is an investment in themselves. These twelve individuals wanted to improve their communication skills and create opportunities for growth. Their hard work is truly commendable.”

“Learning English is an important step for advancing your career or education,” remarked Geoff Vercauteren, Director of Workforce Development at Network4Health. “More importantly, it helps these employees better work together as a team and provide the best care and service to CMC patients.”

This program was funded by Network4Health. The next ESOL class will begin in January for CMC employees wanting to improve their English language skills.

