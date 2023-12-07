First graduates emerge from Catholic Medical Center’s ESOL workforce development program

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Press Release Community 0
Thursday, December 7, 2023 Press Release Community 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The first group of ESOL graduates from CMC.

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center (CMC), in collaboration with Network4Health and the International Institute of New England, is proud to recognize 12 CMC employees as the first graduates of the English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program at CMC.

As employees of CMC, students had an opportunity to attend class for six hours each week during their regular work schedule.  Classes started in early September and were facilitated by skilled teachers from the International Institute of New England, teaching written and spoken English.

“The commitment and dedication this group has demonstrated is remarkable,” stated Kristine DiFiore, Vice-President of Human Resources. “This is an investment in themselves. These twelve individuals wanted to improve their communication skills and create opportunities for growth. Their hard work is truly commendable.”

Alex Walker, President and CEO of CMC, left, and Irene Gbaley, who graduated the program. She works for Environmental Services at CMC.

“Learning English is an important step for advancing your career or education,” remarked Geoff Vercauteren, Director of Workforce Development at Network4Health. “More importantly, it helps these employees better work together as a team and provide the best care and service to CMC patients.”

This program was funded by Network4Health. The next ESOL class will begin in January for CMC employees wanting to improve their English language skills.

Click here for information on a career at CMC.

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts