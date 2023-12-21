First Day Hikes: Start 2024 with a new point of view

CONCORD, NH – The key to fulfilling the classic New Year’s resolution “be more active” is starting off on the right foot – like with a beautiful hike in the great New Hampshire outdoors. New Hampshire State Parks is set to host their annual First Day Hikes event at select State Parks on New Year’s Day.

This year, hikers can traverse seven state parks, which includes Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion State Historic Site, Weeks State Park, Bear Brook State Park, White Lake State Park and Monadnock State Park. Northwood Meadows State Park and Rhododendron State Park are new to the lineup this year.

To celebrate the long-held tradition this year, there will be fun giveaways, including a special commemorative poker chip. These will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Visitors can go at their own pace through self-guided tours through historic sites, observe native wildlife, enjoy stunning winter views and find serenity with nature. Pets are welcomed at most locations but must be leashed at all times (see registration page for pet-friendly locations).

Registration is required, but same-day registration is not allowed. For more information about each park and registration links, visit nhstateparks.org

“First Day Hikes is one of our favorite traditions at New Hampshire State Parks,” said Brian Wilson, Director of New Hampshire Division of Parks & Recreation. “It’s the perfect way to start the new year—encouraging friends and families to explore nature and make unforgettable memories together.”

First Day Hikes is part of America’s State Parks national initiative, inspiring people to experience and appreciate nature. This is the 13th year that New Hampshire and State Parks are participating in the tradition.

