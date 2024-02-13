First Congregational Church supports Greater Manchester “Souper Bowl” food drive

MANCHESTER, NH – The results are in! First Congregational Church of Manchester raised approximately 649 food items for the Families in Transition food pantry during this year’s Greater Manchester “Souper Bowl” Food Drive.

This donation will help many people in our city who are in need of food assistance. We give thanks to our FCC Outreach team for spearheading this campaign and for the people of FCC who stepped up to the plate and delivered a helpful hand.

The “Souper Bowl” is an annual food drive hosted by the Greater Manchester Clergy Association and includes several Manchester churches.

