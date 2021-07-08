Fireworks patrol to begin July 10, a joint effort by police and fire to stop illegal activity

MANCHESTER, NH – Summer in July brings an increase of complaints to city police and fire about the illegal use of fireworks. On Thursday, the city fire marshal’s office released a statement regarding the crackdown on unsanctioned fireworks displays in the city.

Starting July 10 Manchester Fire and Police departments will begin conducting enforcement efforts on various weekend nights throughout the summer. This joint effort is aimed at reminding people that the sale, possession or use of fireworks within Manchester City limits is strictly prohibited.

Teams comprised of one fire Inspector and one police officer will ride together from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on pre-designated nights. The first planned enforcement night will be this Saturday, July 10 and more will take place through August.

Each year, fireworks injure thousands and cause many deaths. Fireworks are also the cause of many fires and property damage.