Firehouse Subs donates subs to Manchester-area organizations

MANCHESTER,N.H. – Recently, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated approximately 6,000 subs to Manchester-area first responders and non-profit groups.

Among the organizations receiving subs included the Manchester YMCA, Manchester Boys’ and Girls’ Club as well as various local hospitals, schools, fire departments and police departments.

“One thing that really distinguishes Firehouse Subs is our foundation,”said Firehouse Subs South Willow Street Franchisee Daniel Pettit “When we learned money was available locally, it was something I was looking forward to taking part in.”

The Firehouse Public Safety Foundation also gave a grant of $15,970 to the fire department in Salisbury, NH.

Representatives from the Salisbury Fire Department are expected to appear at the Firehouse Subs location on South Willow Street in Manchester. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 2 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. , with Firehouse Subs staff giving out fire hats and other prizes.