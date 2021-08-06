Firehouse Subs donates $8,000 to MFD for winch equipment

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen received an $8,239.70 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the Manchester Fire Department, which will allow the purchase of two rope-rescue winch kits, six power-tool adapters and related accessories.

Firehouse Subs, which has a locally owned and operated location in Manchester on South Willow Street, has provided grants to 96 public safety organizations across the country totaling more than $1.8 million, with Tuesday’s grant to the Manchester Fire Department marking one of two in New Hampshire.

“We are committed to helping organizations such as the Manchester Fire Department with their lifesaving work in local communities,” said Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Executive Director Robin Peters. “ We are honored to be able to award this grant and do our part to ensure that Manchester is safer for everyone, including first responders.”

More information on the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation can be found here.