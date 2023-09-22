Firefighters raising awareness – and funds through T-shirt sale – for cancer research

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Firefighters have dedicated their careers to protecting the community they serve from all hazards, including fires, traffic accidents and medical emergencies.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Manchester Fire Fighters alongside Manchester Professional Firefighters Local 856 are doing everything they can to raise awareness about this deadly disease, prevent it, and advance research toward a cure.

Throughout the month, Manchester Fire Fighters will wear navy-and-pink T-shirts on duty, as well as sell shirts to the public via this Manchester NH Firefighters Go Pink Shop, to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Shirts are $25 each (plus shipping).

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death, with one in eight women diagnosed each year in the U.S. and Canada, and an estimated 316,450 new cases expected by the end of 2023.

Firefighters know all too well the trauma and the challenge of a cancer diagnosis. Firefighters are at increased risk for numerous cancers. Studies show cancer can be directly linked to carcinogens and other chemicals found in smoke and other materials regularly present at fire scenes.

Each year, the names of firefighters who have died of occupational cancer are etched onto the granite walls of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Wall of Honor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, alongside the names of thousands of other firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

The Manchester Fire Department and its members are committed to fighting against occupational cancers in the fire service and are dedicated to joining the global fight to prevent and cure breast cancer.

“As the Chief of the Manchester Fire Department, I am thrilled that this fundraiser has returned to the MFD and will play a role in shedding a light on breast cancer awareness,” said Chief Cashin.