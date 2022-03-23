Firefighter injured battling brush fire off 293 North

MANCHESTER, NH – One firefighter was injured while battling a brush fire off 293 northbound in the area of Exit 4 on Tuesday.

The fire, fueled by heavy winds, was reported at about 2:19 p.m. covering a 50×100-foot area that quickly spread away from the highway and toward the parking lot of Country Club Drive. Additional companies were dispatched to the rear of 8 Country Club Drive to assist in bringing the fire under control.

Heavy smoke made its way into the building setting off the fire alarm system. Some residents were able to move their vehicles from the approaching flames before sustaining any damage. Remaining vehicles were protected by fire department personnel using hand lines. Approximately 2 acres of land was involved in the brush fire.

One firefighter suffered second-degree burns to his hand and was transported to Catholic Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.

The fire was deemed under control at 3:28 p.m.