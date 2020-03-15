Fire ravages 6-family apartment building on Spruce Street, displaces 10

MANCHESTER, NH — A three-alarm fire tore through a Spruce Street tenement building, displacing 10 people.

Crews were dispatched to 474 Spruce St. just after 6 p.m. with a second alarm struck at 6:07 p.m. and a third alarm at 6:52 p.m. Upon arrival companies encountered heavy fire conditions on the second- and third-floor porches extending into the apartments of a three-story six-family occupied tenement building.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by burning power lines and a transformer explosion in the front of the building as well as high winds, according to District Chief Andy Parent.

First arriving fire companies were advised that an elderly couple occupied a third-floor apartment. Two fire companies initiated rescue operation to the third-floor apartment via rear stairs and overground ladders. Rescue efforts were hampered by heavy fire and high heat conditions on the upper floors. Further information revealed that all occupants were accounted for and companies were redirected to defensive operations.

Elevated master streams were directed on all sides of the building. After the fire was declared under control, firefighters were directed to perform extensive overhaul of the building. Ten people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The building has damage estimated at $300,000 and might be considered a total loss.

The video of the fire below was shared publicly by Jay Hunt via his Facebook page.