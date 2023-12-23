Fire officials say desktop computer sparked Charleston Avenue fire

Incident Type: Building fire

Address: 27 Charleston Ave., Manchester, NH

Dispatch: 6 p.m.

Under Control: 6:27 p.m.

Resources: Engines 2,4,9,10 and 11, Trucks 1, and 6, Rescue 1, Squad 1, Car 1, ALS 16 and K2

Description of Incident: At approximately 6 p.m. Manchester Fire Department was dispatched to 27 Charleston Avenue for a report of smoke in the building. First arriving engine #2 reported smoke showing from the eves and that they were stretching a hose line. Crews conducted an aggressive interior attack on the fire which was located in the basement, fire was brought under control within 27 minutes of dispatch.

All floors of the building were quickly searched and cleared, a single occupant who was home alone at the time of the fire had self-evacuated with his pets prior to arrival of fire crews. The cause of the fire is an electrical failure in a desktop computer, no lithium batteries were involved. This fire is classified as accidental. Two adults were displaced by this fire but refused assistance from the Red Cross.

Civilian Injuries: None

Emergency Service Injuries: None

Special Circumstances: Narrow street in residential area, ice-covered road from operations causing potential slip-and-fall injuries.

Property Loss: $50,000

Property Saved: $200,000