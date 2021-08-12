Fire officials: Attic fire on Pine Street caused by electrical malfunction

MANCHESTER, NH – An electrical fire on Pine Street Thursday morning had firefighters battling an attic blaze in 90-degree temperatures.

At about 9:50 a.m. fire crews responded to the report of a fire at 595 Pine St.

A caller reported seeing a lot of smoke coming from the attic of an occupied three-story wood-frame apartment building. First arriving companies confirmed a working fire. Three 1-3/4-inch attack lines were deployed to contain and extinguish the fire which was located in the third-floor bathroom ceiling area, with extension into the roof section of the building. Extensive Salvage and overhaul operations were performed to limit water damage to the remaining apartments not affected by fire.

Although no injuries were reported, the outdoor temperature was 90 degrees at the time of the fire. And while it was a first-alarm response, fire officials noted that at the time of this incident the only remaining MFD apparatus available was Truck 7, due to multiple emergency calls for service throughout the city resulting in the need for Mutual Aid from Bedford, and Hooksett to cover.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature, and damages were estimated at about $80,000.