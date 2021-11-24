Fire marshal: Fatal Dutton Street fire deemed accidental, electrical; issues warning about overloaded extension cords

MANCHESTER, NH – Fire and police officials on Tuesday jointly announced that after a thorough investigation they’ve determined the Nov. 6 fire at 10 Dutton Street that claimed the life of Kathryn Conn, 59, and left Manchester Fire Capt. Steve DesRuisseaux with burns was an electrical fire.

With the update came a reminder from State Fire Marshal Toomey, that extension cords can overheat and cause fires when used improperly. Overheating is usually caused by overloading or connecting appliances that consume more watts than the cord can handle.

When using an extension cord, make sure to check that it’s properly rated for the products that are plugged into it. Damaged extension cords can also cause fires, and should be checked periodically for defects. Cords shouldn’t be pinched by furniture, forced into small spaces, placed under rugs, located near heat sources, or attached by nails and staples. Extension cords should only be used temporarily.