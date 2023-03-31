Fire guts house on Folsom Road in Bedford, 1 cat dead

BEDFORD, NH – A fire that destroyed a home at 17 Tumble Road Thursday also claimed the life of a family pet.

When emergency crews arrived at about 3:30 p.m. the entire right side of the house had heavy fire. A second alarm was immediately requested and crews stretched hose lines to attempt the fire from spreading.

The intense fire was fed by gusty winds and spread quickly throughout the attic and interior of the 2-story house.

The homeowner verified that no people were inside the house. Due to the intensity of the fire, Bedford Deputy Fire Chief Keith Folsom went to defensive operations and pulled all firefighters out of the building.

A third alarm was requested to bring additional apparatus and personnel to the scene.

The heavy fire was knocked down within an hour, but firefighters worked for several hours after to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The house appears to be a total loss, and the second floor appears to be structurally unstable. Houses on both sides of the burning house had siding that was damaged due to the intense heat

Folsom said that one cat was removed from the house and firefighters were unable to revive the cat. A second cat remained missing but Folsom said possibly it ran outside.

The fire is being investigated by the Bedford Fire Department, the initial investigation appears to point to an accidental cause and is not suspicious.