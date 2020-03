MANCHESTER, NH — Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze involving at least two residences at the 200 block of Spruce Street. Witnesses heard what sounded like explosions, and several cars were also gutted by fire.. Police have sent out an alert that people should avoid the area of Spruce, Maple, and Beech Streets, and Lake Avenue, whicha are all currently blocked off.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.