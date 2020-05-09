Fire does extensive damage at popular Derry eatery Rig-a-Tony’s

DERRY, NH – At 7:03 p.m. Derry Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls of a structure fire at Rig-a-Tony’s Italian Takeout on 38 West Broadway, in Derry. Derry Engines 3, and 2; Londonderry Ladder 1, and Derry Car 1 were dispatched. While enroute Car 1 observed a column of smoke from a half-mile away and called a working fire. Derry Engine 1, Medic 1 and Ladder 4 were able to clear prior calls and respond.
The Derry Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau and the Derry Police Department are investigating the fire.
There was extensive damage to the rear of the structure, the basement and the attic. There were no injuries.
Mutual Aid to the scene provided by the Londonderry, Windham and Auburn Fire Departments. Off-duty personnel were recalled to their stations while Manchester, Chester, Hudson and Salem Fire Departments provided station coverage. During the Fire recall personnel and mutual aid companies responded to three different 911 calls.