Fire does extensive damage at popular Derry eatery Rig-a-Tony’s

DERRY, NH – At 7:03 p.m. Derry Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls of a structure fire at Rig-a-Tony’s Italian Takeout on 38 West Broadway, in Derry. Derry Engines 3, and 2; Londonderry Ladder 1, and Derry Car 1 were dispatched. While enroute Car 1 observed a column of smoke from a half-mile away and called a working fire. Derry Engine 1, Medic 1 and Ladder 4 were able to clear prior calls and respond.

Upon arrival crews observed heavy fire and smoke from the rear and basement of the building, heavy smoke from the first floor, and the fire was wrapping around the building threatening an adjacent large multi-family dwelling. Initial crews also encountered arcing power lines that briefly delayed access to the rear of the building.

Crews made a rapid attack on the exterior fire from two sides, knocking that down and preventing the fire from spreading to an adjacent structure. Crews then entered both the basement and first floors to extinguish the fire. After extensive overhaul the fire was declared under control.