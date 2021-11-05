Fire displaces residents, businesses at Massabesic Street, cat rescued

MANCHESTER, NH – Just after 9 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to 74-76 Massabesic Street for a report of smoke in the building.

First arriving companies reported smoke showing in windows on both the second and third floors.

Crews ran a hose line into the building and searched for possible occupants still inside. All occupants were accounted for. One pet cat was rescued and returned to its owner. Two residents were displaced; one resident will be assisted by Red Cross, the remaining tenant is staying with family. Eversource disconnected power supply to the entire building. The first floor of the building housed a hair salon, and a plumbing and heating company.

Damages to the building were estimated at $ 100,000.