Fire destroys Biron Street home, 1 cat rescued and revived, 1 cat perishes

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire tore through a home on Biron Street on the city’s West Side Thursday afternoon. Although a cat was rescued by firefighters and revived at the scene, a second cat perished in the blaze, which left the home a total loss, according to fire officials.

Description of Incident: Fire crews were dispatched at about 2 p.m. for a building fire at 133 Biron Street. Goffstown Fire Dept. had 1 engine on the scene due to the location near the town/city border. Crews had heavy fire on the first and second floors of a 1.5-story residential home.

The front porch/roof collapsed in the initial stages of the incident. Crews made entry through the rear of the structure and extinguished the fire on both floors. The building was searched and found to be clear of any occupants; one cat was retrieved from the fire and revived on scene, and one cat perished.

Companies did an extensive overhaul of the first and second floors as well as side A (front) of the structure.

Fire Prevention was on scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Red Cross was contacted for two displaced adults.

Special Circumstances: Heavy fire on the 1st and 2nd floor with collapse of front porch/roof on arrival. Main power drop to the structure burned away from the home and was in the driveway live.

Property Loss: Total loss