Fire Department’s Swiftwater Search & Rescue team deployed to Vermont to assist with flood emergency

MANCHESTER, NH – At approximately 7 p.m. on July 10 the City of Manchester Fire Department received an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request from the State of Vermont to deploy a Type III Swiftwater Search & Rescue Team, consisting of eight personnel, three boats, and support vehicles.

The team left the City at 8:30 p.m. and arrived in Berlin, Vermont, where they were immediately deployed to the City of Montpelier to begin search and rescue operations. The City of Manchester Swiftwater Team was able to conduct approximately 20 rescues overnight and into this morning, and remains deployed to Vermont until further notice.

“Manchester’s Fire Department has always stepped up to serve our residents, so it’s no surprise that they are stepping up to support our neighbors in crisis as well,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “We are lucky to have some of the best first responders in the nation, right here in Manchester, and I know I join many in expressing my gratitude for their bravery and commitment to protecting our communities. I will continue to stand with the Manchester Fire Department in their lifesaving efforts and service to our region.”

The City of Manchester Fire Department’s members receive continual training on Swiftwater Search and Rescue techniques to prepare themselves not only to protect the lives of the citizens and visitors to the city, but to assist any community in need whether it be New Hampshire or across the United States. Swiftwater Search and Rescue operations are inherently dangerous, and the conditions in Vermont are made more so while conducting nighttime operations with severe flooding impacts.

“I want to thank the families of our deployed members for their support and understanding, as these deployments occur on short notice and are often lengthy,” said Chief Ryan Cashin. “I am proud of the professionalism and dedication of each member that has been deployed to Vermont to assist with search and rescue efforts.”