Fire Department open houses on Sunday

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin announced that the Manchester Fire Department will be hosting open houses at all 10 fire stations in Manchester on Sunday, October 9th from 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. for Fire Prevention Month. During these open houses, firefighters will conduct a fire engine demo, and members of the community will be able to talk with the firefighters about fire safety.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to visit their neighborhood fire stations, get to know their firefighters, learn more about the work of the Manchester Fire Department, and help prevent fires in their own homes and businesses,” said Chief Ryan Cashin.

Manchester Fire Department Fire Station Address:

Central Station – 100 Merrimack Street

Station 2 – 527 South Main Street

Station 3 – 2033 South Willow Street

Station 4 – 141 Hackett Hill Road

Station 5 – 44 Webster Street

Station 6 – 134 Amory Street

Station 7 – 679 Somerville Street

Station 8 – 280 East Industrial Park Drive

Station 9 – 575 Calef Road

Station 10 – 630 Mammoth Road

For questions regarding this event, contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at (603) 669-2256.