Fire department chase calls for service due to burst pipes

Above: Footage from a call to 2 Wall St. for burst pipes. Video/Jeffrey Hastings
MANCHESTER, NH – As temperatures hovered in the single digits Saturday morning, the persistent cold proved too much for pipes resulting in two calls for emergency crews before noon for water issues.
Manchester Fire Department responded Saturday morning to a report of water and smoke coming from 2 Wall St, a large commercial building just off Elm Street.
Responders arrived to significant water flow from the front of the building and attempted to make entry. Initially, fire crews were hampered by a frozen device that holds the keys to the building.
Firefighters worked to shut off the water to the building once they confirmed there was not an actual fire, but it appears to be steam from a heater.
After about 20 minutes the water was shut off and the building owners were requested to the scene.
The building holds several offices including the office of U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen and the officers of The Mental Health Center Of Greater Manchester.
It is unknown at this time how many office areas were affected by the water flow that appears to have come from a broken pipe. Firefighters from across New England are responding to multiple calls for frozen, burst, and broken pipes due to extreme cold.
A call for assistance at Elliot Hospital brought fire and rescue to the emergency room where burst pipes were reported. Initial calls indicated there were 2 to 3 inches of water in the ICU with water coming into the ER.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
About this Author
Jeffrey Hastings
Jeffrey Hastings is a freelance photojournalist and runs Manchester Information community Facebook page.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.