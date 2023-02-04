Fire department chase calls for service due to burst pipes

Above: Footage from a call to 2 Wall St. for burst pipes. Video/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – As temperatures hovered in the single digits Saturday morning, the persistent cold proved too much for pipes resulting in two calls for emergency crews before noon for water issues.

Manchester Fire Department responded Saturday morning to a report of water and smoke coming from 2 Wall St, a large commercial building just off Elm Street.

Responders arrived to significant water flow from the front of the building and attempted to make entry. Initially, fire crews were hampered by a frozen device that holds the keys to the building.

Firefighters worked to shut off the water to the building once they confirmed there was not an actual fire, but it appears to be steam from a heater.

After about 20 minutes the water was shut off and the building owners were requested to the scene.

The building holds several offices including the office of U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen and the officers of The Mental Health Center Of Greater Manchester.

It is unknown at this time how many office areas were affected by the water flow that appears to have come from a broken pipe. Firefighters from across New England are responding to multiple calls for frozen, burst, and broken pipes due to extreme cold.

A call for assistance at Elliot Hospital brought fire and rescue to the emergency room where burst pipes were reported. Initial calls indicated there were 2 to 3 inches of water in the ICU with water coming into the ER.