Fire crews respond to electrical fire on Fremont Street, likely sparked by overloaded extension cord

MANCHESTER, NH — Firefighters were dispatched to 75 Fremont St. just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Engine 7 arrived to find heavy fire showing on the first floor of a 2½-story occupied single-family home, with fire extending to the second floor and the space above the second floor. Three handlines were deployed and a bulk of the fire was quickly knocked down.

Companies remained on scene for extensive overhaul of the first and second floors.

Two residents were home at the time of the fire but were in the basement. While there they heard a circuit breaker throw and report that smoke detectors started going off.

They exited the building when they smelled smoke and saw the fire when exiting. A neighbor reported the fire.

Firefighters had to work with a very steep roof requiring ladders to cut vertical ventilation holes. Fire crews pulled ceilings and walls to access the fire. All smoke detectors were in good working order.

The cause of the fire was electrical in nature and appears to be an overloaded extension cord. There is heavy fire smoke and water damage throughout the structure.

Damage to the home was estimated by District Chief Hank Martineau at approximately $150,000.

Manchester Fire deployed five engines, and two ladders, with one rescue and one ambulance also at the scene.