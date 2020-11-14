Fire crews discover water main break on Tory Road on the way to another call

Saturday, November 14, 2020 Jeffrey Hastings

Manchester firefighters on the scene of a water main break at Tory Road and Webster Street on Nov. 14, 2020. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – While responding to a fire alarm call on Hooksett Road Manchester Fire Department discovered a water main break in the area of Tory Road and Webster Street.

The road was blocked to keep vehicles off the road which was possibly being undermined by water. Manchester Water Works was notified and responded. It took approximately one hour to get the water shut off to the area.
A firefighters is boot-deep in water at the scene of a water main break discovered on their way to another call. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Firefighters set up a pump to divert water away from two houses which had flooding in their basements.

One of the homeowners had notified Manchester Water Works about water coming into their basement Tuesday. The homeowner said Water Works responded but did not make any repairs.
Tory Road and possibly other roads remain closed as excavators work to access the broken water main. Some residents in the area may experience water outages or low pressure.

All Photos by Jeffrey Hastings, Frame of Mind Photo