Fire crews battle 2-alarm blaze in brutal conditions, 1 firefighter treated for heat exhaustion

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire dispatch received calls for a structure fire at 66 Nashua Street Tuesday at 11:57 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at 11:59 a.m. to a single-family house fully engulfed and firefighters were advised their were occupants still in the building.

Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire so they could enter the building and search for victims. Firefighters found all people were out of the building, but located two dogs that they rescued. The dogs were treated at the scene and transported to a local vet by AMR.

Firefighters were battling the intense blaze and also had to contend with the extreme heat from the weather. A cooling station and city bus were brought in to provide some relief. Photos/Jeffrey Hastings

The fire went to 2-alarms due to the intensity of the fire and the brutal temperatures crews were working in. Chief Ryan Cashin said one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

Chief Cashin also indicated there were multiple water supply issues and some hydrants not functioning. The fire was brought under control at 12:55 p.m., however the crews remained on scene for several hours.

A hydration station was set up for the firefighters and a Manchester Transit Bus with air conditioning was brought to the scene to allow firefighters to recover from the heat.

A building across the street from 66 Nashua St. had significant melting to the siding, but no other structural damage. A gas station adjacent to the house where the fire started had blistering paint but no structural damage. Several vehicles in the driveway of the house at 66 Nashua Street were heavily damaged.

At this time the fire is under investigation by the Manchester Fire Marshals Office.