Fire behind Hanover Street Hannaford deliberately set

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire late Sunday night was classified as “incendiary,” and caused about $15,000 in damage to a building on Woodland Ave.

At about 10 p.m. on June 25 a call came into fire dispatch for an outside fire behind Hannaford. While en route another call came in reporting a possible building fire at the end of Woodland Avenue. Additional resources were added to the first response.

Engine 10 arrived to 186 Woodland Ave. and reported an outside fire against a buildind extending to the roof. Companies advanced two hand lines to quickly contain and extinguish the fire.

Truck 1 and 7 worked together to open up a portion of the roof to stop the fire from spreading any further.

The fire scene was brought under control within 20 minutes of dispatch. The fire is being classified as incendiary in nature.

Estimated property loss: $15,000

Estimated property Saved: $225,000