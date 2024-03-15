Fire at South Willow Street auto body shop causes $100K in damage

Friday, March 15, 2024 Manchester Fire Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Friday, March 15, 2024 Manchester Fire Department Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

FOM 2024 7326
A fire at an auto body shop caused about $100,000 in damages. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Address: 8050 South Willow Street 

Dispatch: 12:44 

Under Control: 13:10 

Resources: Engines 3,7,2,8,9 Trucks 1,7 Rescue 1, ALS 1, PIC 1, EMS 1, Safety 1, K3 and Car 1 

Narrative of Incident

Manchester Fire was dispatched at 12:44 p.m. for a possible fire in a building. Engine 3 arrived on scene at 12:50 p.m. and reported smoke showing and confirmed a building fire. All companies immediately went into rescue mode to ensure everyone was out of the building. Simultaneously companies began fire extinguishment of a spray paint booth in the rear of the building. After the bulk of the fire was knocked down it was reported the fire had extended into the roof of the building. Trucks 1  and 7 began operations to quickly extinguish and ventilate any fire that had extended into the roof of the building. The fire was brought under control at 1:10 p.m.

FOM 2024 5812
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Civilian Injuries: None  

Emergency Service Injuries: None 

Special Circumstances: Any and all industrial buildings present specific hazards for firefighters from hazardous material inside to the lightweight construction of the building.  

Property Loss: $100,000  

Property Saved: $800,000 

Screen Shot 2024 03 15 at 2.14.30 PM
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the Bedford Auto Group on South Willow Street on March 15, 2024. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Incident Commander: Chief Ryan Cashin

 

About this Author

Manchester Fire Department

The mission of the Manchester Fire Department is to provide the City of Manchester with superior customer service and integrated emergency response to any situation that threatens the life, safety and well-being of people and property.

EmailWebsite
Facebook

See all of this author's posts