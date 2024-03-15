Fire at South Willow Street auto body shop causes $100K in damage

Address: 8050 South Willow Street

Dispatch: 12:44

Under Control: 13:10

Resources: Engines 3,7,2,8,9 Trucks 1,7 Rescue 1, ALS 1, PIC 1, EMS 1, Safety 1, K3 and Car 1

Narrative of Incident

Manchester Fire was dispatched at 12:44 p.m. for a possible fire in a building. Engine 3 arrived on scene at 12:50 p.m. and reported smoke showing and confirmed a building fire. All companies immediately went into rescue mode to ensure everyone was out of the building. Simultaneously companies began fire extinguishment of a spray paint booth in the rear of the building. After the bulk of the fire was knocked down it was reported the fire had extended into the roof of the building. Trucks 1 and 7 began operations to quickly extinguish and ventilate any fire that had extended into the roof of the building. The fire was brought under control at 1:10 p.m.

Civilian Injuries: None

Emergency Service Injuries: None

Special Circumstances: Any and all industrial buildings present specific hazards for firefighters from hazardous material inside to the lightweight construction of the building.

Property Loss: $100,000

Property Saved: $800,000

Incident Commander: Chief Ryan Cashin