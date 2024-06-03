Finding Magic through the Messiness of Life: Summer session drawing and painting classes at Studio 550

MANCHESTER, NH- Studio 550 Art Center is delighted to introduce the Greater Manchester area to the joys of drawing and painting with the help of two instructors, Mattea Schevey and Gina Guu. Mattea leads watercolor and pastel classes, while Gina teaches acrylic painting classes. Both teach introductory drawing.

The classes are open to complete beginners through intermediate. If all you’ve ever been able to muster is stick figures and would like to learn to draw realistically, or if you have a paint kit at home but don’t know what to do with it, then these classes are for you.

If you are an artist and want to refine skills, practice color theory or learn to paint more loosely, then these classes are also for you!

Mattea strongly believes in creating work through a process-over-product mindset. Her years of experience as an early childhood educator taught her the importance of teaching each student (young or old) as an individual. As a result, she is a nurturing and enthusiastic teacher who finds joy in seeing her students succeed while developing their own unique personal style.

“Art and life can be messy, but through the mess comes magic,” says Schevey.

Gina’s goal is to empower her students with the confidence to unleash their creativity. Through personalized instruction and a nurturing environment, she guides aspiring artists of all ages on their journey to self-expression and has experience as a high school art teacher and graphic designer. She studied at Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University and concentrated in Graphic Design and Photography. Her family now calls New Hampshire home and she is delighted to share her love of art with the Manchester community

The teachers both have years of experience teaching youth through adult, so they can meet the diverse needs and interests of their students. They can break it down to basics while also adding levels of complexity when students are ready for the next step in their learning.

The 8-week summer session begins June 17. These classes are open to complete beginners through intermediate students. There are daytime and evening classes available.

These ladies will also be teaching a 4-week short session that runs in the month of September drawing and painting florals, landscapes, portraits and art journaling. All these classes are also open to beginners through intermediate.

The full schedule and prices can be found online at https://www.550arts.com/ classes/adults-teens/

Questions can also be directed to 603.232.5597 or info@550arts.com