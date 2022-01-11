Find out how to avoid court or eviction during Jan. 12 tenant clinic from 1-4 p.m.

MANCHESTER, NH – The Granite State Organizing Project’s Eviction Clinic has gone through a name change to reflect that we are here for all tenant needs. From answering questions about renters’ rights to emergency rental assistance and living conditions. We wanted tenants to feel comfortable knowing they could reach out for all of their tenancy concerns and questions.

This Wednesday, January 12, an Eviction Diversion specialist along with Margaret Huang of the Arbitration and Mediation program with the NH Judicial Branch will be on hand at the Tenant Clinic in Manchester to answer questions tenants or landlords may have about the program and how it can be utilized to try to avoid court or an eviction on your record.

Jessica (GSOP Tenant Organizer) will be at the Manchester location answering questions related to housing rights and eviction procedures, while also helping those who need assistance signing up for the NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

On the last Wednesday of every month the Manchester location will have a specialist from Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority to answer questions about their programs and take in applications on the spot, such as the Housing Choice Voucher program and federally-assisted public housing. (Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 30, April 27, May 25).

We will have someone on-site to answer questions about the Child Tax Credit if needed.

We have also opened up a second location in Nashua. Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nashua Soup Kitchen. Tonia (Housing Advocate) will be available to answer questions and help those who need assistance with signing up for the NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program during this time.

And as always, if your building is faced with large rental increases or renovation evictions and your building is interested in organizing together through this, we can help.

For more information contact Jessica, GSOP Tenant Organizer, at 603-333-7922 or 603-668-8250.