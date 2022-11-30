Final Stages of Bridge Work on I-93 in Manchester

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) is in the final stages of construction for the bridge preservation project on the bridges over Wellington Road and Stevens Pond. Paving, striping, and guardrail work is taking place and will require several daytime lane closures and traffic shifts over the next two weeks.

The Exit 8 On-Ramp to I-93 Southbound from Wellington Road will be reopened on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Weather permitting, lane closures will be in use several times over the next two weeks between 9 am and 4 pm. Slower traffic will be encountered through the work area. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.

This $8.4 million bridge preservation project is being constructed by R.S. Audley, Inc. from Bow, NH.