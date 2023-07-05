Final paving work set for July 10 on NH Route 101 over Pulpit Brook in Bedford

BEDFORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will perform final paving work on Route 101 over the Pulpit Brook in Bedford on Monday, July 10, 2023, as part of the Red Listed Bridge replacement project.

Weather permitting, paving will begin at approximately 5 a.m. and will be completed the same day. This work will require the use of one lane of alternating traffic and lane shifts on Route 101. Traffic will be impacted from 5 a.m. – 6 p.m., and delays should be expected during this time period.

Message boards and traffic control devices will be used to notify the traveling public. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs. Motorists are also encouraged to sign up for free, real-time construction and traffic-related messages (text or email) from https://newengland511.org/.

NHDOT programs and services are administered by the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination. Should you need this information in alternate formats please contact the NHDOT Public Information Office at info@dot.nh.gov, or by phone at (603) 271-6495, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302 0483, TDD access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964.

This work is part of the $5.4 million State of NH Red Listed Bridge replacement project on NH 101 over Pulpit Brook in Bedford, with a completion date of July 14th, 2023. The general contractor is R.M. Piper of Plymouth, NH.