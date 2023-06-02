Fightins’ and Fisher Cats put up three touchdowns on Thursday night

Sebastian Espino. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A few months from now, a sports fan might look at the score from Thursday night’s New Hampshire Fisher Cats game and automatically assume it was a football contest given the score, but the ‘Cats were still playing baseball as they lost to the Reading Fightin’ Phils, 13-7.

Reading put the game out of reach with a five-run eighth inning, highlighted by the seventh home run of the year from Ethan Wilson and the sixth home run of the year by former Fisher Cat Nick Podkul.

That final rally ended a see-saw battle that saw four lead changes and runs scored by one or both sides in all but two innings up to that point as the two teams combined for 23 hits.

Orelvis Martinez and Sebastiano Espino each went deep for the Fisher Cats, with Martinez’ 15 home runs just one behind the league lead held by Hartford’s Hunter Goodman.

Espino added two singles on top of the dinger, with Martinez also adding a double and P.K. Morris adding two more doubles as well.

Gabriel Ponce (2-2) caught the loss for the ‘Cats, giving up three runs off four hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

T.J. Brock managed to record just one out in his Double-A debut, seeing his ERA balloon to an astronomical 108.00 due to the eighth inning barrage.

New Hampshire (24-23) will try again on Friday at 6:35 p.m. Paxton Schultz (2-3, 3.48 ERA) is on the mound for New Hampshire against Reading’s Mick Abel (2-2, 5.45 ERA).

