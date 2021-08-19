Fight inside Red Arrow results in several arrests and ‘riot’ charges, 1 more suspect sought by police

MANCHESTER, NH – Police arrested three men and one juvenile Wednesday, and are seeking one more suspect in connection to a fight that broke out inside the Red Arrow Diner on Wednesday, causing significant damage to the restaurant.

On August 16, 2021, at approximately 12:45 a.m., a Red Arrow employee called police to report a large fight in progress. The caller said at least 20 people were involved and there were injuries.

When police arrived they found tables overturned, plates broken, and plexiglass barriers shattered. An employee told police that a group of males had walked into the restaurant and began arguing with two men seated at one of the tables. The argument escalated and turned physical, with group who had entered the diner allegedly assaulting one of the people at the table. The altercation then spread to the rest of the dining area, causing substantial damage.

Through their investigation, Manchester detectives identified individuals involved in the fight, and warrants were issued for their arrest.

On August 18, the Manchester Police Anti-Crime Unit located some of the alleged suspects at 437 Rimmon St. With the help of SWAT personnel. Griffin O’Neil, 19, and Xavier Clement, 20, both of Manchester, were arrested and charged with felony riot. At the time of his arrest, O’Neil was also actively wanted for violating the terms of his probation, stemming from a drug possession charge late last year.

A 17-year-old juvenile who was involved in the incident at the Red Arrow was arrested as well.

Another man, Emmanuel Sayle, 20, was also located at the address, he was taken into custody on an outstanding Hillsborough Superior Court warrant, for a violation of bail.

Still wanted by police: Trenton Liggins, 19.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.