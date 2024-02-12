Fight at Memorial results in one student injured and another charged with 2nd-degree assault

MANCHESTER, NH – A student was injured and another charged with assault following a fight at Memorial High School Monday that required school officials to issue a “stay in place” order.

According to a police narrative, at approximately 12:15 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Memorial High School for an assault. Officers learned that two male students, both minors, had gotten into an argument in a hallway. The incident escalated into a physical fight and one student was injured.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital.

The other student was taken into custody and he will be charged with second-degree assault. Memorial High School was put into “stay in place” status for a period of time.

“There is no tolerance for behaviors that impact the safety of the school community or disrupt routine operations,” said Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Chmiel Gillis. “We will continue to work with the Manchester Police Department and the school administration to fully investigate and take appropriate action under our student code of conduct. Out of an abundance of caution, we expect an increased police presence at the school tomorrow.”

The incident is still being investigated. Anyone with information about this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.