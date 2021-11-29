Festival of Lights: Hannukkah 2021 in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH – The eight-day Jewish celebration known as Hanukkah or Chanukah, which means “dedication” in Hebrew, begins on the 25th of Kislev on the Hebrew calendar and usually falls in November or December.

This year, the first candle was lit on Nov. 28. Often called the Festival of Lights, the holiday is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional foods, games and gifts. After a COVID-disrupted 2020, there are several community events happening to celebrate the season.

Know of an event we missed? Send to publisher@manchesterinklink.com and we’ll add it to the list

Nov. 28: Chabad Center for Jewish Living NH assembled at the NH State House for the traditional lighting of the state’s largest menorah. The outdoor ceremony included sufganiot (Israeli donuts), dreidel holographic glasses, hot chocolate and goodies from PJ Library – New Hampshire in Bedford.

Nov. 29 Chanukah at the Palace with the Maccabeats

Often traveling with little more than the shirts on their backs and the ties on their necks, the Maccabeats have entertained and inspired hundreds of audiences worldwide, from Alabama to (New) Zealand and everywhere in between. Using nothing more than the unadulterated human voice, a clean-cut presentation, and a little Jewish humor, this unique group of singers is able to connect with fans of all backgrounds and ages. Buy Tickets!

Dec. 3-5: “Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins” is a new play by Dr. Alan D. Kaplan and the Manchester Community Theatre Players, adapted with permission from the beloved classic Hanukkah story by Erick Kimmel. This classic Jewish tale has been a holiday favorite since its original publication in 1989 and is a tale to be enjoyed by young or old, complete with flying goblins! (But not scary; kids will love it.)

Cast led by New England equity actor George Piehl.

See it live (limited audience with proof of vaccination and mask) or via livestream!

Co-sponsored by the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire and Temple Adath Yeshurun.

Dec. 5: Hannukah Party at The Bookery, with storytime, lighting of the menorah and then learn how to make your own.