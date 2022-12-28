Female-led real estate team strives to bring a new level of service to Southern New Hampshire.

A new boutique real estate team called The Champs Team announced their 2023 launch into the Southern New Hampshire real estate market. Chelsea Donahue and Kristen Endyke, two Realtors with Realty One Group Next Level in Bedford, have developed their team with three things in mind – quality, care and experience. They believe real estate professionals are more than just the people who show you properties: they believe in educating their clients on all aspects of a real estate transaction, and in being lifelong local resources and small business supporters.

“It’s important to us that each client understands every step of the process from financing to closing day, and that they understand we are not just a door opener, but an integral resource and guide. We want them to be able to come to us at any time for anything, from insurance recommendations and contractor referrals to local insight on where the best place to go for drinks is.”

Chelsea and Kristen know that they stand out among thousands of other real estate agents. They have an extensive agent network not only locally, but across the country. They are knowledgeable about market changes, insights, and even off market opportunities. Kristen comes from a background in interior design. She will help you envision making your new home a place of your own. Chelsea has a background in marketing and delivers a custom marketing plan to her clients.

The Champs Team values their community and stays involved on a local level both personally, and professionally. Kristen is an associate broker with Realty One Group and a resident of Londonderry who enjoys serving on the Londonderry Heritage Commission as well as the Cross Country & Track Booster Club. Chelsea is one of few agents in New Hampshire who are ONE Luxe Certified with Realty One Group, and she is a Hooksett resident and Derryfield School Parent. Kristen & Chelsea

both participate in volunteering among their community and raising awareness for many causes, most recently helping collect shoeboxes filled with toys for children in Ukraine.

“Our hope is that The Champs Team will be known for community, client care, and continued support guiding you through your purchase or sale.”

Learn more about The Champs Team by following them on social media: @thechampsteam, or visiting their website: www.thechampsteam.com