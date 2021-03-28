Felon to Freeman: Giving choices to those whose lives have been thrown off course due to incarceration

O P I N I O N

I recently co-hosted a launch event for an organization that I’m involved with, Felon to Freeman. We had a great turnout, and the feedback that we received was heartwarming. This organization was founded right here in Manchester, NH, and it’s something that I’d like to share with you.

Our purpose is to assist those who are being released back into society from incarceration. We are filling a huge void, as New Hampshire doesn’t really have programs geared toward steering these men and women in the right direction. Too many times, people are being released right back into society without any support system, hope or guidance.

This organization is looking to change that narrative.

From the standpoint of a Black male and as a felon, I can tell you that the road is paved with obstacles and frustration. Our programs will provide mentorship, job training, health and wellness, financial education and even a clothing outlet to help men and women prepare for job interviews. These are just a few of the programs that we will have available.

In addition, this organization is being run by men like myself, who have made the transition from handcuffs to cufflinks and are walking the path from prison to prosperity. My life and story is an open book, and I’m hoping that our stories of pain and perseverance will inspire others to stay the course and continue being model citizens, active parents, and those who are now giving back to the communities that we once helped to destroy. We are looking to build a better society, give choices and a voice to the disenfranchised and help people and families whose lives have been thrown off course due to incarceration.

My special thanks goes to everyone who helped to make our launch event as beautiful as it was. Our editor here at ManchesterInkLink, Carol Robidoux in particular. Their presence and support gave us the confidence and fortitude to continue telling our stories of redemption. Also, Thank You to Mr. Chuck Novak, who would ultimately introduce me to some good men and the co-founders, Anthony Harris and Marquis Olison. Along with our partner Antonio Maben, we have an awesome synergy that will manifest itself onto people. We have all walked this path in one form or another, and we are looking to help others make the transformation as well.

We are putting the finishing touches on our podcast and making plans for future events.

Once again, a special thank you to everyone who attended and every one of our future allies. Please get involved. This helps Manchester…this state…this society.

Thank you!

“Step by step … Brick by brick. Onward and upward!”

Upcoming Online Event: April 22 at 7 p.m. EST, “How to be an Ally.” We’re going to feature wonderful folks who have been powerful allies either personally or legislatively to the formerly incarcerated community. We want to give everyone the tools to be able to build a better society each and every day. You may register for that Zoom here.

Anthony Payton’s “Transition” explores the reality of life after prison. He can be reached at anthonypayton111@gmail.com.