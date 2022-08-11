FEET Widening will cause Sunday night I-293 onramp closure

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that drainage work will require closing the northbound off ramp from the Everett Turnpike in Bedford to the I-293 southbound/Route 101 eastbound highway on Sunday evening, August 14, 2022.

This work is scheduled to be done between the hours of 7:00 pm and 6:00 am and message boards will be used to notify the traveling public. Detour signs will direct motorists seeking to gain access to I-293 southbound/Route 101 eastbound.

This work is weather dependent and is expected to take one night to complete.

This work is part of the F.E. Everett Turnpike (FEET) 13761 Widening Project. This 13761D project includes the 1.7-mile northern segment work in Bedford beginning north of Exit 13 and proceeding north, and through the I-293 interchange. AJ Coleman & Son of Conway, NH is the general contractor for the $20.5 million project, which is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024.