Feeling crafty? Making this button bowl with free ‘take & make’ craft kit from the library

MANCHESTER, NH – For August we’re going to be making something different and a bit messy; button bowls. This is a very inexpensive way of creating bowls using your imagination and creativity with colorful buttons. These bowls are easy to make and would be a fun craft to make on a rainy day or as a one-of-a-kind gift for that someone who has it all.

You can make gorgeous-looking bowls of different sizes which make good giveaway gifts.

These adult “take & make” craft kits come with what you will need to make a cute button bowl. Kits will be available on Tuesday, August 8 in the Library Rotunda while supplies last.

Take a kit home and have fun. For more information please contact Yvonne L. at 603-624-6550 ext. 7619 or e-mail yloomis@manchesternh.gov.