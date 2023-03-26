Feeling clever? Caption these St. Patrick’s parade photos and win a $25 gift card!

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Carol Robidoux

St. Patrick's parade 2023
The Cycling Murrays. Photo/Jason Palmer

MANCHESTER, NH – Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Parade was a celebration of heritage and culture. I know this because photographers Jason Palmer and Jeffrey Hastings submitted some great photos – I was not feeling tip-top today so I kept myself and my germs home.

However, in looking at all these photos I felt like some of them were begging for fun captions.

Also, I have some restaurant gift cards to give away.

So if you’re feeling clever, send me some captions – send one or send a dozen. The ones that amuse me most win. I’ll pick my top three.

Rules: Take a screenshot of the photo you want to caption, tag @manchesterinklink on Facebook or Instagram (@Manchinklink on Twitter) and use the hashtag #mhtparadecaptionthis

Keep them coming. Winners will be announced Monday on our Facebook page.

Fine print: Winners will be selected by Carol Robidoux based on how much they make her laugh since she could use a good laugh, today.  Totally subjective.

