Feeling a little lost? Volunteer opportunities – virtual and real-time – to help you reconnect with your life

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s been months now, and isolation in this time of pandemic is more than a reality. For many, it’s been debilitating.

The good news is that climbing out of your personal bubble of isolation is possible just by redirecting your energy toward service and connecting with others through volunteerism.

Dr. Sarah Roan, director of mood disorders and psychological services at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, suggests seeking virtual and real-time volunteer opportunities, which can easily be found at volunteermatch.org.

For example, Meals on Wheels is seeking drivers, start a Virtual Birthday Giving Club by partnering with a local organization, or share your knowledge as a virtual business coach through MicroMentor.org.

Click here to explore more volunteer opportunities via volunteermatch.org, or check out VolunteerNH.org to see where you can help tip the balance for good in 2021.