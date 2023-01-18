FedPoint Now Accepting Applications for its 2023 Nursing Scholarship Program 

PORTSMOUTH, NH — Federal benefits administrator FedPoint® announced the application window for its nursing scholarship program is now open. The company plans to award four $5,000 scholarships in spring 2023. The application deadline is March 6.

To be eligible for the scholarships, candidates must currently reside in either New Hampshire, Maine, or Massachusetts, and they must be accepted to an accredited nursing program. FedPoint said it will announce the scholarship winners every May during National Nurses Week. Additional details about the scholarship, eligibility requirements, decision criteria, and application timeline are available at fedpointusa.com/scholarships.

FedPoint first announced the launch of the scholarship program in May 2022, citing as its objective to help address the current shortage of qualified nurses and strengthen the future nursing workforce in northern New England and beyond. The company employs several dozen registered nurses who provide care coordination services for claimants and family members as part of the administrative services it provides to the Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP).

“As the FLTCIP administrator, we’re all-too aware of the need for more nurses,” said FedPoint CEO Paul Forte. “That shortage intensified during the pandemic, and, with 70-odd million baby boomers in the United States either retiring from nursing or on retirement’s doorstep, we’re headed for a crisis unless we get more nurses trained. We hope these scholarships will attract candidates to the profession, help ease their path financially, and convey our respect and gratitude to those who commit to this venerable field.”

Members of FedPoint’s own care coordination team will be joined on the application review panel by nurses from several regional institutions, including the Emergency Nurses Association’s New Hampshire State Council, Cornerstone Visiting Nurse Association, and Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital Network.

“We are thrilled that FedPoint will be providing scholarships for inspiring future nurses,” said Julie Reynolds, RN, MS, and President and CEO of Cornerstone VNA. “Nursing school is intense, and taking some of the financial burden off a student will help them be successful. It is critical that we all take part in supporting the efforts of increasing nursing capacity as our population ages and the needs for health care increase. Cornerstone VNA applauds FedPoint’s efforts to support nurses and recognize the need and value in their work.”

The scholarship comes at a critical time for the regional healthcare industry, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened an ongoing shortage of nurses.

“During COVID, we lost many exceptional frontline nurses due to burnout and retirement,” said FedPoint’s Director of Care Coordination Marilyn Staff, RN. “We are trying to raise awareness that nursing is still a great career option with opportunities across a wide spectrum of care settings, built-in job security, and the chance make a meaningful, positive contribution to people’s lives on a daily basis. The FedPoint scholarships are our way of saying ‘thank you, we support you’ to those who choose a career path that’s devoted to caring for others.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, approximately 195,000 openings for registered nurses are projected each year, on average, over the next decade.

FedPoint, formerly known as LTC Partners, rebranded in 2020. The company also administers BENEFEDS, an online platform through which millions of active and retired federal civilians and uniformed service members shop for, enroll in, and manage their coverage through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). The company recently expanded its benefits platform to accommodate additional product offerings, including healthcare insurance.

For more information on the FedPoint Nursing Scholarship, visit fedpointusa.com/scholarships.

About FedPoint

FedPoint®, founded in 2002, is a versatile administrator of large-scale insurance and benefit programs. Serving the federal civilian and uniformed services markets, FedPoint administers both the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program and BENEFEDS under the oversight of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM). FedPoint is a trade name of the legal entity Long Term Care Partners, LLC®, a wholly owned subsidiary of John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company. The company is located at Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth, NH.

For more information on FedPoint, visit fedpointusa.com.