Federal eviction moratorium ends July 31

While the federal eviction moratorium is scheduled to expire Saturday, the NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program is available to help renters experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 and who are having difficulty making past or current rent payments, or living in unsafe or unhealthy housing. Assistance is available to eligible tenants to cover:

Past-due and future rent payments

Utilities, such as electricity, home heating costs, water, sewer, trash

Housing-related costs such as internet and relocation expenses

Relocation expenses, including rental application fees, utility hook-up fees, and security deposits

For eligibility details and to apply, go to:

If you need assistance with an eviction: Contact 603 Legal Aid , which provides free civil legal services to low-income people. Note that Governor Sununu signed Senate Bill 126, which bars eviction for nonpayment of rent if tenants have paid or have qualified for rental assistance.

This program is for renters and landlords, not homeowners. The federal Homeowner Assistance Fund Program (HAF), which will provide assistance to homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be launched later this year. If you are at risk of foreclosure or are having difficulty paying your home mortgage, utilities, home insurance or property taxes, please call 2-1-1. This is a free service offered by Granite United Way.

NHERAP is a federally funded rental assistance program through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR). It is administered by New Hampshire Housing, in collaboration with GOFERR and the Community Action Partnership agencies.