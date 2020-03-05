February’s grand jury indictments from Hillsborough County North

MANCHESTER, NH — Robberies at gunpoint, assaults with a frying pan and a pool stick and knifings were among the 206 indictments handed up in February by a Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury. Some if the more notable indictments are highlighted below:

Amanda Binette, 31, of 773 Beech St., was indicted on a second-degree assault charge. She is accused of recklessly causing bodily injury to “J.J.,” a family member on Nov. 29, 2019, when she hit him on the head with a metal pipe-like object causing bruising.

Beni Bombo, 20, of 25 Brook St., #77, was indicted on a second-degree assault count. On May 6, 2018, he allegedly cut “A.M.’s” arm with a knife.

Travis Breen, 32, of 71 Canton St., Apt. 3, was indicted on charges of conduct after an accident, aggravated DUI collision with a serious injury, second-degree assault and reckless conduct. On Nov. 29, 2019, Breen allegedly was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a collision with J.F., who suffered multiple abrasions to the face and body.

Breen is accused of fleeing the scene of the accident.

Justin Cole, 30, of 555 Calef Road, Apt. 27, was indicted on one count of criminal threatening, domestic violence-related. On Nov. 16, 2019, Cole allegedly threatened to shoot and kill “K.G.” if she didn’t give him the dog.

Christian Farias, 23 of 331 Lake Ave., Apt. 3, was indicted on one count of reckless conduct, three counts of criminal threatening and one charge of criminal mischief. On Nov. 28, 2019, at 712 Beech St., Farias allegedly pointed a gun at two people and fired into the floor. The criminal mischief indictment alleges he recklessly damaged property.

Ron Goodwin, 44, of 285 White Mountain Road, Woodville, was indicted for robbery. On Jan. 2, 2020, he is accused of robbing “MM” at gunpoint saying, “give me your fucking purse.”

Nicholas Kehoe, 31, of 43 S. Elm St., Apt. 1, was indicted on second-degree assault and reckless conduct. On Nov. 6, 2019, he allegedly beat a woman with brass knuckles, causing bruising and a cut.

Tahir Khamis, 19, of 149 Pine St., #1, was indicted for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. On. Oct. 29, 2019, Abdiwahab Kulumba drove Walid Hartani, Khamis and another unknown male to the dead-end of Karatzas Avenue where Khamis allegedly punched Hartani and forcibly took his money while the unknown male broke a glass bottle and cut Hartani on his hand.

Hailey Krizan, 27, of 409 Hayward St., was indicted on nine counts of felonious sexual assault and one charge of witness tampering. According to the indictments, between Sept. 1 and Oct. 16, 2019, Krizan engaged in sex, including fellatio and intercourse, with “T.R.” who was between the age of 13 and 16. The alleged incidents took place at her address or at or near 2301 Brown Ave. The witness tampering indictment accuses Krizan of asking “T.R.” not to tell police they slept in the same bed.

George Murrey (cq), 46, of 11 Summer St., Hillsboro, was indicted on 12 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault alleging a pattern of sexual abuse from Jan. 4, 2011 through Jan. 4, 2016 in Hillsboro involving a child under the age of 13. He also was indicted on two counts of felonious sexual assault.

Jocelyn Monnie, 40, of 405 Manchester St., was indicted on charges of criminal threatening, robbery and second-degree assault in connection with two separate incidents. On Dec. 1, 2019, she allegedly hit “S.B.,” an intimate partner, with a frying pan. On Sept. 16, he is accused of threatening to stab “C.H.,” a family member, in the neck with a pen if she didn’t give her $40 and allegedly stole her cell phone.

Joseph Parry, 20, of 4 Storel Court, Derry, was indicted on two counts of robbery. The incident took place on June 18 in Manchester when Levi Glum pointed a gun at “M.J.” robbing him and Parry pushed M.J. out of the back seat of a motor vehicle, according to the indictments.

Joseph Peckman, 32, whose address is listed as the New Horizons homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., was indicted on two counts of first-degree assault and one charge of attempted first-degree assault.t. On Dec. 6, 2019, Peckman allegedly lunged at “J.K.” with a knife and stabbed “J.K.” in the back and leg.

Kitten Rai, 31, of 326 Corning St., was indicted on two counts of second-degree assault. On Oct. 28, 2019, he allegedly hit “N.R.” in the head with a pool stick causing a fractured skull and intracerebral hematoma which is caused by bleeding in the brain – a life-threatening type of stroke.

Also indicted was Ibrahim Slaybe, 61, of 6 Schoolhouse Road, Londonderry, on a charge of reckless conduct. On Oct. 23, 2019, police were called to the Mall of New Hampshire for a report of a man brandishing a firearm.

Slaybe was working at a jewelry kiosk when a man tried to sell him a ring. Slaybe refused to take it because the seller didn’t have proper identification. That led to an argument. The man started to walk away but when he turned back Slaybe pointed a gun at him, according to police. Originally, Slaybe was charged with criminal threatening.

Colleen Vitale, 27, of 84 Bremer St., was indicted for being an accomplice to first-degree assault and falsifying physical evidence. On Aug. 19, 2019, Vitale gave a knife to Jonathan Vargas which he used to stab “X.B.,” according to the indictment. The falsifying physical evidence indictment alleges Vitale got rid of the knife.

Vargas, no home address, was arrested on two counts of first-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. One of the first-degree assault charges relates to another stabbing that occurred on Sept. 12, 2019, outside 385 Union St. Vargas is accused of stabbing a man in the back in that incident.

Larry Woods, 39, of 237 Massabesic St., Apt. 2, was indicted on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless conduct, criminal threatening and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 23, in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on West Hancock Street, Woods pulled a knife on a woman, threatened to kill her and swung the knife causing superficial wounds to her abdomen, according to police.

He is accused of acting recklessly when he also struck the woman in the head with glass bottles, causing swelling to the top of her head.