February opioid OD stats: Downward trend continues in Manchester and Nashua

AMR medics responded to a total of 49 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua and Manchester during February 2024: 36 in Manchester and 13 in Nashua. The same number as January in each city. Four of those calls were suspected opioid OD deaths; 1 was in Manchester and 3 were in Nashua. February continued the recent trend of a significant decrease in the monthly number of suspected opioid overdoses in both Nashua and Manchester. This is the third consecutive month of total suspected opioid ODs being well below recent monthly averages. A very encouraging trend that I feel is reflective of the continued efforts of so many who are committed to solving this problem. Please keep in mind that due to the nature of the opioid epidemic and its clear history of unpredictability, it is always possible that this trend could quickly change.
2024 February/Nashua
-
- Suspected opioid ODs – 13
-
- Suspected fatal opioid ODs – 3
-
- 23% of the suspected opioid ODs in Nashua were fatal this month.
2024 February Manchester
-
- Suspected opioid ODs – 36
-
- Suspected fatal opioid ODs – 1
-
- 3% of the suspected opioid ODs in Manchester were fatal this month.