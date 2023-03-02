February Grand Jury Indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A homeless man, living in the city, faces the possibility of life in prison after being indicted for selling a drug to a person who then died of an overdose.

Michael Fleet, 36, was indicted by a Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury on charges of sale of a controlled drug resulting in death; sale of fentanyl; falsifying physical evidence; being a felon in possession of a knife; theft by unauthorized taking, and theft by deception.

On Sept. 25, 2022, in Manchester, Fleet is accused of selling fentanyl to H.D., resulting in H.D.’s death. The falsifying physical evidence indictment accuses him of altering his Facebook messenger log with H.D. to impair its availability in a police investigation.

The theft charges are related to an incident on Oct. 14, 2022. Fleet is accused of stealing a 2016 black Honda CRV from the parking lot of Auto Haven and taking a TD Bank credit card to buy two gift cards in the amount of $156.85 at Rite Aid.

The grand jury handed up 177 indictments in February, which were made public on Monday.

Others indicted were:

Marquis Anderson, 40, of 284 Putnam St., Apt. 1, armed career criminal; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; reckless conduct, and possession of a stolen firearm. According to the indictments, on April 19, 2021, Marquis fired a 9 mm pistol in the parking lot of DraftKings, 1279 South Willow St., while the business was open and numerous customers were entering and leaving it. The gun in his possession was a stolen SCCYI CPX-1 9 mm pistol. He was previously convicted in Hillsborough County Superior Court North of three felony drug charges, which is why he is now charged with being an armed career criminal. Conviction on that offense carries a mandatory 10-year prison sentence.

Michael Noel, 39, of 232 Hall St., first floor, is also charged with three counts of being an armed career criminal. Noel was also indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property; three counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; three counts of being in possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell – fentanyl and twice with possessing cocaine; four counts of possession of drugs – crack cocaine, methamphetamine, trenbolone ethanthate and buprenorphine. According to the indictments, between Sept. 15 and 23, 2022, Noel was in possession of a Glock model 43 pistol reported stolen out of Dover and a Sig Sauer model P320X5, reported stolen out of Manchester. He also is accused of being in possession of a Glock model 30 pistol.

Simeon Babineau, 22, of 55 Greenview Drive, second-degree assault, attempted murder and domestic violence, simple assault. On Nov. 27, 2022, Babineau is accused of choking J.R., an intimate partner, while telling her, “I’ll put you in the ground.” He also is accused of striking her in the face with a pillow.

Cole Bratton, 30, of 333 Pearl St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Nov. 21, 2022, Bratton is accused of driving a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed on Bridge, Elm, Pearl, and Chestnut streets, in a parking lot and on a sidewalk in a densely populated area of the city where there were pedestrians and traffic.

Kyra Brisson, 21, of 367 Hanover St., robbery. On Aug. 17, 2022, Brisson is accused of pulling L.J. from her bike and taking her backpack.

Delon Buco, 34, of 428 Cedar St., Apt. 1, arson, simple assault and disorderly conduct. On Dec. 22, 2022, Buco is accused of starting a fire in the bed of a pickup truck, and striking S.R. and fighting with S.R. in the middle of Merrimack Street.

Heyleen Cancel-Fernandez, 28, of 393 Dubuque St., criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Nov. 28, 2022, Cancel-Fernandez is accused of threatening C.M., an intimate partner, with a knife.

Michael Carco, 22, of 16 Wilson Road, Londonderry, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Jan. 27, 2022 in Manchester, Carco is accused of firing a bullet through the floor into a downstairs occupied apartment.

Robert Castle, 53, of 48A Dale Road, Hooksett, robbery, theft and criminal threatening. On Jan. 20, 2023 near the Red Arrow in Manchester, Castle is accused of threatening to shoot E.H., grabbing his keys and stealing his white Dodge Durango.

Victor Chamorro, 35, l/k/a of 32 Cheney Place, criminal threatening, deadly weapon; felon in possession of a deadly weapon; second-degree assault, two counts, and witness tampering. On Dec. 11, 2022, Chamorro is accused of putting a knife to K.L’s throat and threatening to kill her; choking her; cutting her hand with the knife; throwing her into a railing and then kicking her multiple times in the head; being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon after being convicted in 2011 of arson; and telling K.L. if she told police what happened he would kill her kids.

Luis Concepcion, 51, of 657 Chestnut St., Apt. 3, robbery, reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence and receiving stolen property. On Feb. 4, 2023, Concepcion is accused of robbing Speedway at 311 Queen City Ave. and then being involved in a police pursuit during which he drove a stolen 2018 Kia Forte in excess of 100 mph in a residential area in an effort to elude police. He also is accused of stomping on a glass pipe while under arrest and in the transport wagon.

Enzo M. Day, 19, of Houston, Texas, reckless conduct. On Sept. 25, 2022 in Manchester, Day is accused of attempting donuts in a JC Penny parking lot at an increasing speed which caused SM to be fearful and jump out of the vehicle.

Charles A. Dexter, 35, homeless, attempted murder, two counts; first degree assault, two counts; riot; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and falsifying physical evidence. On Dec. 3, 2022, Dexter is accused of stabbing M.K. in the neck with a knife causing a severe laceration. He also is charged with stabbing J.L. in the back with a knife, also causing a severe laceration. The riot indictment accuses him of engaging in violent conduct with two or more people by punching or stabbing others. The falsifying physical evidence count accuses him of hiding the knife in a tent.

Frederick E. Estes IV, 26, 30 Penacook St., Concord, receiving stolen property and reckless conduct. On Nov. 27, 2022 in Weare, Estes is accused of being in possession of a stolen vehicle belonging to MM and then driving at high speeds in a 35 mph posted zone while fleeing police.

Debra Gee, 54, of 403 East Washington Road, Hillsboro, aggravated felonious sexual assault, pattern of sexual assault. From Sept. 24, 2013 to Sept., 24, 2018 in Hillsboro, Gee is accused of sexually assaulting a child, who was 6 when the assaults began and 11 when they ended.

Jonathan Gilman, 33, of 145 Eastgate Way, two counts of receiving stolen property; two counts of possession with the intent to sell fentanyl and cocaine; three counts of possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and trenbolone ethanthate. He is accused of being in possession of a Glock model 43 pistol reported stolen out of Dover and a Sig Sauer model P320X5 pistol, reported stolen out of Manchester.

Dennis Higgins, 57, of 47 Casalis Road, Peterborough, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Aug. 31, 2022 in Manchester, Higgins is accused of possessing a double-bladed knife.

Kevin Hokenstrom, 66, of 503 Beech St., #5, reckless conduct and conduct after an accident. On Oct. 13, 2022, Hokenstrom is accused of backing his car up, despite T.P.’s close proximity, and striking T.P., causing injury, and then leaving the scene.

Frank Hyslop, 56, homeless, Manchester, DUI aggravated with collision with serious injury, and reckless conduct. On Dec. 6, 2022, Hyslop is accused of driving a vehicle on Front Street while under the influence of an intoxicating liquor or another substance which impaired his ability to drive, resulting in a motor vehicle collision causing serious bodily injury to S.B. The reckless conduct indictment accuses him of placing S.B. in danger when he drove his motor vehicle over the double yellow line on Front Street and collided with another vehicle.

Abshir I. Ibrahim, 25, of 389 Union St., four counts of second-degree assault. On Nov. 7, 2022, Ibrahim is accused of hitting D.M. in the leg with a baseball bat, and striking L.A. in the arm and leg with the bat. He also is accused of choking L.A, causing L.A. to experience impeded breathing.

Nicholas P. Knee, 30, of 162 Broad St., Hollis, robbery. On Nov. 21, 2022 in Manchester, Knee is accused of striking KLB several times, pulling her from her vehicle and robbing her of cash.

Adam Kulas, 40, of 40 Beechstone, Portsmouth, felonious use of a firearm; possession of more than five ounces of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it; possession of crack cocaine; receiving stolen property; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of fentanyl. On May 6, 2022 in Manchester, Kulas is accused of being in possession of a Sig Sauer P229 pistol while in possession of controlled drugs.

Christopher Lemire, 51, of 784 Dix St., seven counts of witness tampering and one charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, without penetration, involving a girl under the age of 13. According to the indictments, on seven different occasions in July and August of 2022 Lemire tried to get M.L. to withhold information or lie to police who were investigating an alleged sexual assault. In one of the charges, he is accused of telling M.L. that she didn’t have to say anything or cooperate. “They are here to take the kids and sell them to foster care. Been there before. You let them get a warrant, do not let them in the house.” On another day, according to the indictment, he told her, “Don’t cooperate. We are in this together.”

Hector Maldonado, 21, of 54 Pennacook St., robbery. On Dec. 5, 2022, Maldonado is accused of using physical force on K.T. while armed with a knife, and stealing $40.

Laronn M. Massey, 31, of 275 Bridge St., two counts of domestic violence, one for false imprisonment and the other, criminal threatening. On Nov. 22, 2022, Massey is accused of holding a knife while blocking K.N. from leaving an apartment. He also is accused of pointing the knife at K.N.’s face and threatening to kill her.

Jennifer L. Mercado, 37, of 741 Somerville St., Apt. 1, three counts of insurance fraud. According to the indictments, Mercado signed a sworn statement to Allstate saying she had no other insurance policies covering personal property loss when she did have another policy with Homesite Insurance. Homesite had already paid her claim for $2,200 when Mercado allegedly filed a second claim for the same amount with Allstate.

Omnia Mohamed, 21, of 77 School St., second-degree assault. On Sept. 18, 2021, Mohamed is accused of hitting O.M. in the head with a glass bottle.

Kevin Ngaruiya, 28, of Dracut, Mass., two counts of criminal restraint. On June 3, 2022 in Manchester, Ngaruiya is accused of preventing A.L. from leaving a bedroom and pulling her back into the room when she tried to leave.

Jason O’Neill Jr., 24, of 645 Rimmon St., #1, aggravated felonious sexual assault, domestic violence. On Aug. 24, 2021 in Goffstown, O’Neill is accused of inserting his fingers inside a woman’s genital area while she was sleeping.

Angel Ortega, 19, of 219 Cedar St., two counts of reckless conduct, one count of driving after revocation and two charges of disobeying a police officer. On Jan. 17, 2023, Ortega is accused of driving recklessly on Lincoln Street, refusing to stop for an officer and instead increasing his speed. According to the indictments, he then refused to stop for Lt. Reardon, who was working a detail on South Beech Street, and may have placed the officer in danger of serious bodily injury.

Adrian Perez, 24, of 106 Massabesic St., first floor, criminal threatening. On Oct. 24, 2022, Perez is accused of threatening H.P. with a knife.

Christopher Peters, 49, of 38 Mosett Ave., Apt. 1A, Goffstown, aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault. Between May 14, 2022 and June 14, 2022 in Goffstown, Peters is accused of touching the genitals of a 7-year-old girl and having her place her hand on his penis.

Felix Juan Pizarro-Ayala, 50, of 452 Pine St., #312, criminal threatening. On. Oct. 24, 2022, Pizarro-Ayala is accused of brandishing a knife at EH in a threatening manner.

Dyllon Potvin, 23, of 152 Bridge St., #12, unauthorized use of rented vehicle; reckless conduct; falsifying physical evidence, two counts; three counts of possession of controlled drugs – fentanyl, clonazepam and crack cocaine. On July 27, 2022, Potvin was supposed to return a rented 2022 Ford Econoline E450 to U-Haul Moving and Storage, 44 Hooksett Road, but didn’t. The reckless conduct charge accuses Potvin of firing a round from a pistol within an occupied dwelling resulting in a bullet passing through the floor of his apartment and entering the bedroom of an apartment below. According to the indictments, Potvin hid the 9 mm pistol under a rock behind the trash barrels in the back of his apartment building and flushed the 9 mm spent shell casing down the toilet.

Justin Sales, 21, of 494 Wilson St., four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault; second-degree assault and criminal restraint. On Sept. 18, 2022, Sales is accused of physically assaulting A.A. for a period of time, causing her to fear for her safety and submit to fellatio. He also is accused of overcoming her by force and raping her. Two of the assault indictments accuse him of false imprisonment and kidnapping for preventing her from leaving the apartment after a period of time of physically abusing her and causing her to submit to sexual penetration out of fear.

Jonathan Santiago-Martinez, 31, of 275 Cedar St., theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of burglary; robbery, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Sept. 3, 2022, Santiago-Martinez is accused of breaking into Breeze Tees, 36 Hanover St., and taking more than $1,500 in merchandise. On Dec. 1, 2022, Santiago-Martinez is accused of burglarizing a 7-Eleven and on Dec. 11, 2022, he is accused of robbing Queen City Market, 31 Elm St., during which he pulled a knife on a clerk.

Koda Seace, 29, l/k/a of 106 Market St., second-degree assault and simple assault. On Sept. 18, 2022, Seace is accused of shoving a 5-year-old into a chair, bruising the child.

Martin Slazas, 54, l/k/a of 45 High St., two counts of second-degree assault. On March 30, 2021, Slazas is accused of striking his wife on top of her head and in the back of the head with a blunt wooden object.

Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, 22, of 199 Manchester St., the FIT homeless shelter, receiving stolen property. On Oct. 27, 2022, Smith Gutierrez is accused of being in possession of a motorized wheelchair belonging to L.L.

Nayjah Exsiana Suazo, 21, of 471 Beech St., Apt. 10, cruelty to animals, attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence. On July 19, 2022, Suazo is accused of kicking a dog belonging to QA, a former intimate partner. On Nov. 19, 2022, Suazo is accused of throwing a knife at AQ’s head and threatening, “I will cut you.”

John Vianney, 23, of 68 Croteau Court, criminal threatening and first-degree assault. On Dec. 2, 2022, Vianney is accused of threatening GB with a knife saying, “Leave my apartment. I don’t want to see you. If you stay here, I am going to kill you,” and then stabbing GB in the head with a knife.

Darrius Weekly, 29, of 435 Manchester St., theft by unauthorized taking and burglary. On Nov. 30, 2022, Weekly is accused of taking YM’s iPhone 14. On Dec. 7, 2022, he allegedly broke into YM’s apartment with the purpose to commit criminal mischief.

This information is released monthly by the court to the media and is part of the public record.

What is a Grand Jury indictment?

According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court clerk or email publisher@manchesterinklink.com.