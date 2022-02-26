February grand jury indictments from Hillsborough County Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – Two men are facing first-degree murder charges, one for the killing of two men at a Bedford hotel and the other for the murder of a Manchester man whose body later was found buried at a construction site in Massachusetts.

Theodore L. Luckey, 43, of 402 6th Ave., Apt. 201, Asbury Park, N.J., was indicted on three counts each of murder and convicted felons, for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon – machete, metallic knuckles and a pistol.

He is facing first- and second-degree murder counts in the strangulation of David Hanford, 60, of New Jersey, on Aug. 21, 2021 at the Country Inn and Suites hotel in Bedford. Police found Hanford’s body in a hotel room.

Luckey also is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, who Luckey is accused of hacking to death with a machete. Cashman was found in the hotel lobby.

Luckey was previously convicted in New Jersey of a series of charges in 2012 including kidnapping. He was released from prison in May, three months before the killings.

Anderson Pereira, 42, formerly of 142 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen, Mass., but now being detained in the Valley Street jail, was indicted for first-degree murder in the March 13, 2020 death of Zakhia Charabaty, 52, of 245 Pasture Drive, Bedford. His body was found four months later buried at a construction site in Methuen, Mass.

Pereira also was indicted on two counts of falsifying physical evidence, for removing Charabaty’s body and cell phone from the crime scene, and theft by unauthorized taking for taking Charabaty’s work truck, which police said was used to move his body.

According to court documents, Pereira had a sexual relationship with Charabaty’s wife prior to the couple being married. When Charabaty and his wife had an argument in March 2020, after being married only a couple of months, she and her son left and went to stay with Pereira at his Methuen apartment. Charabaty made up with his wife, however, and she and her son were to return home on March 14, 2020, but after bidding her goodnight in a text the night before, he went missing.

Those indictments are among the 167 indictments handed up by a grand jury sitting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District and made public on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

In another case brought by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, Marcus Cherry, 43, formerly of 51 Cumberland St., second floor, was indicted on 10 drug-related charges including being a drug enterprise leader, a so-called drug kingpin. If convicted of that offense, Cherry faces a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years to life.

The charges include possessing fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine with the intent to sell the drugs, along with four counts of conspiring with others to sell them.

Several people are named in the indictments as part of the conspiracy but only one was indicted, Zoe Murphy, 39, of 58 Dicandra Drive, Bow. She is charged with conspiracy to sell a controlled drug – fentanyl – as part of Cherry’s drug enterprise.

Others indicted included: