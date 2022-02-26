February grand jury indictments from Hillsborough County Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – Two men are facing first-degree murder charges, one for the killing of two men at a Bedford hotel and the other for the murder of a Manchester man whose body later was found buried at a construction site in Massachusetts.
Theodore L. Luckey, 43, of 402 6th Ave., Apt. 201, Asbury Park, N.J., was indicted on three counts each of murder and convicted felons, for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon – machete, metallic knuckles and a pistol.
He is facing first- and second-degree murder counts in the strangulation of David Hanford, 60, of New Jersey, on Aug. 21, 2021 at the Country Inn and Suites hotel in Bedford. Police found Hanford’s body in a hotel room.
Luckey also is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, who Luckey is accused of hacking to death with a machete. Cashman was found in the hotel lobby.
Luckey was previously convicted in New Jersey of a series of charges in 2012 including kidnapping. He was released from prison in May, three months before the killings.
Anderson Pereira, 42, formerly of 142 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen, Mass., but now being detained in the Valley Street jail, was indicted for first-degree murder in the March 13, 2020 death of Zakhia Charabaty, 52, of 245 Pasture Drive, Bedford. His body was found four months later buried at a construction site in Methuen, Mass.
Pereira also was indicted on two counts of falsifying physical evidence, for removing Charabaty’s body and cell phone from the crime scene, and theft by unauthorized taking for taking Charabaty’s work truck, which police said was used to move his body.
According to court documents, Pereira had a sexual relationship with Charabaty’s wife prior to the couple being married. When Charabaty and his wife had an argument in March 2020, after being married only a couple of months, she and her son left and went to stay with Pereira at his Methuen apartment. Charabaty made up with his wife, however, and she and her son were to return home on March 14, 2020, but after bidding her goodnight in a text the night before, he went missing.
Those indictments are among the 167 indictments handed up by a grand jury sitting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District and made public on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
In another case brought by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, Marcus Cherry, 43, formerly of 51 Cumberland St., second floor, was indicted on 10 drug-related charges including being a drug enterprise leader, a so-called drug kingpin. If convicted of that offense, Cherry faces a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years to life.
The charges include possessing fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine with the intent to sell the drugs, along with four counts of conspiring with others to sell them.
Several people are named in the indictments as part of the conspiracy but only one was indicted, Zoe Murphy, 39, of 58 Dicandra Drive, Bow. She is charged with conspiracy to sell a controlled drug – fentanyl – as part of Cherry’s drug enterprise.
Others indicted included:
- Erica Belknap Morris, 33, of 607 Harvard St., arson. On Dec. 15, 2021, she is accused of lighting a sheet on fire beneath an occupied vehicle putting another in danger of serious bodily injury.
- Christopher Bourgeois, 35, of 11 Hackett Hill Road, criminal threatening. On Jan. 12, 2022, Bourgeois is accused of placing “R.S.” in fear of imminent bodily injury when he used a machete to hack through a common wall shared with “R.S.”
- Jillian Boynton, 46, of 283 Elm St., criminal threatening. On Dec. 12, 2021, Boynton pointed a gun at “M.S.” for the purpose of terrorizing “M.S.”
- Steven Brennan, 54, of 5 Satin Ave. Nashua, two counts of reckless conduct and one charge of criminal threatening, domestic-related. On Dec. 12, 2021, Brennan is accused of driving recklessly when he accelerated his vehicle to more than 60 mph and told “J.S.,” a former intimate partner, “I’ll drive us into that tree and we’ll both died. I don’t want to live anymore and I want to take you with me.” A second reckless conduct charge alleges Brennan, after speeding up to more than 60 mph, told “J.S.” I’m going to drive into that SUV and kill us both.”
- Jeremy Caldon, 24, of 131 Second St., one count each of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault and criminal threatening. On Dec. 25-26, 2020, Caldon is accused of holding a woman down on a bed and attempting to rape her. He also is accused of pointing a gun at the woman and pulling the trigger.
- Benjamin Chase, 43, 2 Oakwood Lane, Unit #9, Goffstown, intercept, not party to communication. On Feb. 27, 2021 in Manchester, Chase is accused of recording “S.C.’s” statements with his cellphone without her consent or permission.
- Adam Joseph Davis, 29, of 181 Highland St., Hudson, criminal threatening. On Jan. 6, 2022, Davis is accused of threatening to “put a bullet in the door” of “AB’s” house if “AB” changed the locks.
- John Davis, 26, of 12 Cooper Lane, Apt 309, Bedford, reckless conduct. On Oct. 21, 2021, Davis is accused of firing a gun inside the garage while a pedestrian was close by and placing residents in danger of serious bodily injury.
- Blake Douglass, 34, of Deering, second-degree assault. On Aug. 12, 2021, Douglass is accused of striking his 9-year-old daughter with a riding crop causing bruises and a laceration.
- Nicholas R. Dupras, 43, of 132 Weston Road, first-degree assault and felon in possession of deadly weapon, a knife. On Oct. 12, 2021, Dupras is accused of stabbing “J.R.” in the abdomen with a knife.
- Tina Duval, 46, of 122 Colby Road, Weare, theft by unauthorized taking and theft by deception. On May 29, 2020, Duval is accused of stealing a 2015 Kubota Tractor, with attachments, belonging to “T.B.” and selling it to “D.R.” for $18,000.
- Tyler Finley, 20, of 8 Pleasant St., Antrim, three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving two victims, one 16 years old. On Jan. 2, 2020, he is accused of inserting his finger and penis into the teen’s genital opening while she tried to push him away and told him to “stop.” On Feb. 27, 2020, Finley is accused of inserting his penis into the genital opening of “L.T.” who was physically helpless to resist.
- Randall P. Fritz, 61, of 140 Indian Falls Road, New Boston, two counts of second-degree assault. On Nov. 12, 2021, Fritz is accused of punching “J.F.”, an intimate partner in the side, breaking her rib, and also choking her.
- Trevor Goohs, 22, of 162 Amherst St., Amherst, two counts of possessing a controlled drug – marijuana and psilocybin – with the intent to sell and witness tampering. On Dec. 7, 2021, Goohs is accused of threatening “A.A.,” a 75-year-old woman, calling her a snitch and saying she would get her “just desserts,” placing the woman in fear that he would kill her.
- Michael Grove, 37, 103 E. Irving Lane, Harriman, TN, burglary, reckless conduct and criminal mischief. On July 21, 2020, Grove is accused of breaking into The Foundry, throwing bottles of alcohol at police officers, smashing furniture, liquor bottles, windows and other items in the restaurant. Damage was estimated at $250,000, according to police.
- Jonathan Hooven, 22, of 110 Boston Post Road, #5, Amherst, two counts of second-degree assault. On Nov. 18, 2021, Hooven is accused of trying to smother “C.R.” with a pillow and blocking her nose or mouth with a towel.
- Kathleen Keeney, 32, of 48 Henriette St., accomplice to first-degree assault and falsifying physical evidence. On Oct. 12, 2021, Keeney is accused of attempting to aid or abet Nicholas Dupras in the physical assault of “J.R.,” 20, when she pushed “J.R.” off Dupras, who then got up and stabbed “J.R.” with a knife in the abdomen, according to the indictment. She also is accused of removing both Dupras and the knife from the scene.
- Dakota Knight, 22, of 29 E. Shore Drive, Weare, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. Between Jan. 1, 2019 and Sept. 23, 2019, Knight allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl.
- Nicole Lachance, 33, of 12L English Village Road, Apt. 201L, criminal threatening. On Oct. 21, 2021, Lachance grabbed a kitchen knife, pointed it at “N.P.” an intimate partner, and said, “If you touch me, I will kill you.”
- Isaac Lafayette, 20, of 261 Bridge St., two counts of criminal threatening. On Nov. 20, 2021, Lafayette is accused of pointing a firearm at “B.P.” and saying “If you touch anything, I’ll shoot you,” and while holding the gun, threatening “M.K.” by saying, “You touch her, I will shoot you.”
- Raymond Laforest III, 24, 21 Barker St., Keene, second-degree assault. On Sept. 12, 2021, Laforest is accused of striking “C.K.”, a child under the age of 13, causing bruises to the child’s head and ears.
- Anthony Lebron, 29, of 437 Rimmon St., first-degree assault and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 8, 2021, Lebron is accused of cutting “B.S.” in the face with a knife.
- Roger Loughner, 38, of 30 Depot St., Apt. B, Hillsborough, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of reckless conduct, and one charge of criminal threatening. Between April 1 and April 20, 2020, Loughner is accused of hitting his wife in the head causing a hematoma. On Nov. 22, 2020, he is accused of pushing his thumb into her eye, causing redness and swelling; igniting a propellant and pointing it twice at his wife during an altercation, and pointing it in the direction of his daughter.
- Lucien Martineau, 29, homeless from Boston, possession of cocaine and criminal threatening. On Nov. 30, 2021 in Manchester, Martineau is accused of threatening “A.L.” that he would “kill you and your daughter” while holding a fixed blade knife.
- Paula Maldonado Febres, 23, of 385 Union St., Apt. 9, reckless conduct. On Dec. 4, 2020, Febres is accused of allowing her boyfriend unsupervised access to her home knowing he was using and selling drugs from within the home which resulted in 3-year-old “E.M.” ingesting drugs which could have resulted in serious bodily injury or death.
- William Merrell, 48, of 151 Beech Hill Ave., felonious sexual assault, aggravated felonious assault, gross lewdness, reckless conduct and felon in possession of a firearm. On Nov. 13, 2021, Merrell is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl and shooting a gun inside the residence.
- Roberto Palomares Reyna, 28, of 85 Arlington St., three counts of second-degree assault and reckless conduct. On Aug. 21, 2021, he is accused of throwing a knife at his father, cutting his arm; hitting him multiple times with a chair, bruising his chest and shoulder; and kicking his father in the head with steel-toed shoes while he was on the ground.
- Jennifer Perez Baez, 29, of 42 Trahan St., and Shalimar Perez Baez, 30, of 241 Laurel St., Apt. 3, one count each of second-degree assault and criminal liability to robbery. On June 10, 2021, they are accused of striking “SRC” in the body while an unidentified male took “SRC’s” cellphone and cash.
- Vicmary Perez Medina, 43, of 239 Laurel St., one count first-degree assault and accomplice to robbery. Medina is accused of acting in concert with the Baezes and the unidentified male in the June 10, 2021 robbery. Medina also is accused of hitting “SRC” in the body with brass knuckles.
- Craig Polishan, 49, of 47 Stowell Road, Bedford, criminal threatening. On Sept. 4, 2021 in Bedford, Polishan allegedly pulled out a gun and ordered “Z.C.” to the ground without giving him a chance to leave.
- Medrick Racicot, 62, of 475 Manchester St., Apt. 2, criminal threatening. On Aug. 31, 2021, Racicot is accused of forcing B.J. into a room, where “BJ” and “CB” were staying and, while holding a large chef’s knife and looking at “B.J.” said, “You better get out of my house. I’m going to call police.”
- Abishek Rasaily, 21, of 394 Beech St., #2, attempted murder. On Nov. 29, 2021, Rasaily is accused of swinging a knife at “D.S.,” in an attempt to kill him.
- Freddie Reyes, 19, of 149 Orange St., reckless conduct. On Aug 19, 2021, Reyes is accused of firing a 9 mm handgun at an occupied motor vehicle while in a highly-populated area of the city.
- Dominic I. Santiago, 23, of 106 Amherst St., Amherst, robbery. On Dec. 20, 2021 in Amherst, Santiago is accused of purposely putting “B.P.” and “M.P.” in fear of immediate use of physical force while armed with a firearm.
- Luis Valcalcel, 19, of 331 Spruce St., second floor, aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Oct. 9, 2021, Valcalcel is accused of sexually touching a 9-year-old girl through her clothing.
- Nathaniel Weddle, 32, of 123 Pleasant St., robbery. On Nov. 18, 2021, Weddle is accused of using physical force on Kevin Ho as he wrestled him while attempting to steal a donation jar at the Saigon Asian Market.