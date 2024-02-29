February 2024 Grand Jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH –Three people face the prospect of life in prison after being indicted on charges connected to the overdose deaths of two people, one in 2022 and the other in 2023.
The Hillsborough County Superior Court North indicted Leela Cable, 28, of 92 Walnut St., on charges of sale of a controlled drug, death resulting, and sale of fentanyl.
On Feb. 17, 2023, Cable is accused of selling fentanyl to T.T., who then inhaled, ingested or injected it resulting in T.T.’s death.
The sale of a controlled drug, death resulting, charge is a special felony which carries a sentence of life in prison.
Tonya Hoisington, 34, of 150 Perimeter Road, and Christopher Kean, 32, of 573 Montgomery St., Apt. 1, were both indicted on one count each of sale of a controlled drug, death resulting, and sale of fentanyl.
According to the indictments, on Sept. 25, 2022, Kean sold or dispensed fentanyl to Hoisington, who gave fentanyl to Michael Fleet, knowing he intended to sell a portion of it, and part of that drug was inhaled, ingested or injected by H.D. resulting in H.D.’s death.
While Fleet is mentioned in the indictments, he was not indicted on any charge.
The grand jury handed up 239 indictments. Among those indicted were:
- Stanley Andrade, 61, of 21 Colonial Drive, Greenfield, armed career criminal; criminal threatening, deadly weapon; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. In Peterborough on Oct. 28, 2023, Andrade is accused of pointing a firearm at C.B. after being convicted of several felonies dating back to 1996 and including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 1996, and breaking and entering in the daytime in 2002 and again in 2003.
- Lavaughn Barnett, 19, of 196 Belmont St., two counts of witness tampering; six counts of stalking. On Sept. 5, 2023, he is accused of having a third-party contact J.P., an intimate partner, and tell her “I am here with your man, he wanted me to give a message to you… do you miss him…he is in love with you and misses you.” On Sept. 10, 2023, Barnett allegedly talked with J.P. again telling her, “You know we can’t be talking, right? Are you going to tell? My name is Robert. I don’t have any hate towards you, I’ll always love you. Ever since I’ve been in here, I’ve had a lot of time to myself to think and reflect what I’ve done.” In two other calls, Barnett is accused of telling J.P. “He’s getting really sad and he can’t force you to love, but he wants to try” and “at the end of the day, I want you to be exclusively mine, nobody else’s.”
On Sept. 12, 2023, Barnett is accused of telling J.P. “You can’t say that stuff in court” and “don’t talk about what he did…you can’t be talking about that.”
On Sept. 21, 2023, Barnett allegedly told J.P. to contradict her previous statements and testify that “both you and him were intoxicated at the time…and did mushrooms and both were drunk and high.” According to the indictments, between Sept. 5, 2023 and Jan. 28, 2024, Barnett called J.P., an intimate partner, more than 1,000 times despite there being court orders prohibiting him from doing that. Between Jan. 27 and 28, Barnett is accused of calling her 33 times in violation of a court order.
- Meaghan L. Bearse, 37, of Bridgewater, Mass., burglary. On Dec. 5, 2023, Bearse is accused of remaining inside 1011 Somerville St. with a purpose of committing an assault.
- Matthew Borden, 45, homeless, second-degree assault. On Nov. 8, 2023, Borden is accused of striking JD in the head with a metal broom, causing a laceration and hematoma on JD’s head.
- Patrick Capobianco, 36, 555 Mason Road, Milford, criminal threatening and reckless conduct. In Bedford on Aug. 9, 2023, Capobianco is accused of threatening to slit L.M.’s throat with a knife and attempting to run L.M.’s vehicle off the road by swerving his vehicle into L.M.’s lane of travel.
- Jimmie Carlton, 57, of 669 Union St., aggravated felonious sexual assault, criminal threatening, armed career criminal, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and criminal restraint. On Nov. 21, 2023 in Manchester, Carlton is accused of holding a gun to B.C.’s head, and forcing her to engage in intercourse and fellatio.
- Batiste Crosby, 38, of 61 Darling Hill Road, Greenville, burglary. In Peterborough on Dec, .9, 2023, Crosby is accused of entering T.C.’s home with the intent to commit assault.
- Ashley Grey, 32, of 122 Market St., 2F, criminal threatening and second-degree assault. On Nov. 22, 2023, Grey is accused of holding a knife to J.A.’s throat and swinging it at J.A., causing a laceration to his left forearm.
- Drae-Shawn E. Hernandez, 27, whose address is listed as the Families in Transition (FIT) shelter at 199 Manchester St., theft by unauthorized taking. On Nov. 25, 2023, Hernandez is accused of stealing a gold chain worth more than $1,500 from Day’s Jewelers.
- Matthew Kenney, 41, of 68 Ledge Farm Road, Nottingham, theft by deception. On Dec. 7, 2022, Kenney is accused of taking a check for $25,000 from L.C. as a deposit on a construction project Kenney neither intended to complete nor did he actually complete.
- Jefferson Kimball, 32, of 126 Morgen Drive, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 22, 2023 in Manchester, Kimball is accused of exercising unauthorized control over a firearm belonging to S.T.
- Aleks Mauricio, 56, of 86 Poneham Drive, Amherst, reckless conduct, deadly weapon; two counts of criminal threatening, and burglary. On Nov. 19, 2023 in Amherst, Mauricio is accused of pointing a handgun at Officer Audet after police announced their presence and asked to speak with him. He also allegedly counted bullets inside A.D.’s apartment and remained inside a separate structure on A.D.’s property.
- Muhsin Mohamed, 19, of 77 School St., Apt. 1, two counts of first-degree assault; two counts of second-degree assault; two counts of domestic violence – simple assault, and four counts of witness tampering. On July 21, 2023, Mohamed is accused of dragging a family member out of the house, repeatedly punching and kicking the relative in the head, resulting in a concussion. On four different occasions in September 2023, Mohamed allegedly called J.P. telling her to tell her lawyer that some of the statements she made were false, to tell the attorney to “drop all the charges and the restraining order. Do you know when the court date is?
If you do end up getting it, make sure you’re busy that day.” He also is accused of telling her to “Tell them your friends influenced you. Write this, tell them you are not scared of him, he’s not a threat anymore.” In the calls, apparently made from the Valley Street jail, he tells J.P. to “Say you want him out and he’s been here long enough. Tell them you don’t want him here and he’s not a threat no more,” among other things.
- Logan Parkhurst, 22, of 537 Mast Road, falsifying physical evidence. On July 29, 2023, Parkhurst is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident and taking with him the fender that broke off the vehicle he hit.
- Jason Philbrick, 44, l/k/a 45 Hecker St., nine counts of pattern of aggravated; aggravated felonious sexual assault; witness tampering. According to the indictments, Philbrick sexually assaulted two girls, both of whom were under the age of 13 when the abuse began and which continued for three years for one child and two years for the other.
- Pason Searles, 20, l/k/a 2607 Second NH Turnpike, Deering, criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Nov. 8, 2023 in Hillsboro, Searles is accused of racking a handgun and pointing it at E.S. and saying, “You think I won’t?”
- Tyler Twombly, 39, whose address is listed as the Families in Transition shelter at 199 Manchester St., animal cruelty; second-degree assault; two counts of burglary; attempted burglary; three counts of criminal mischief; simple assault; criminal threatening, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Aug. 20, 2023, Twombly is accused of entering 190 Maple St., Unit #2N with the purpose of committing criminal threatening (being armed with a knife) and assault; entering M.S.’s bedroom and questioning M.S. while holding the knife; damaging a door by denting it; biting S.D. on the hand; damaging a broom and window screen; repeatedly striking T.M. and shoving her outside her apartment, causing bruising, and beating T.M.’s dog, Bailey. He also is accused of trying to break into 389 Hayward St., Unit #1.
- Eddie Veilleux, 57, of 1000 Elm St., criminal threatening, deadly weapon; armed career criminal; felonious use of a firearm; possession of methamphetamine and crack cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute. On Nov. 10, 2023, Veilleux is accused of pointing a gun at TP during an argument.
- Yesennia Velez Beltran, 31, of 307 Merrimack St., Apt. 1, two counts of forgery of government instrument, check, etc. On June 24, 2023 and again on June 27, 2023, Velez Beltran is accused of uttering counterfeit checks, one in the amount of $50,000 and the other in the amount of $58,000 at Service Credit Union.
- Kristopher White, 31, of 70 Foundry St., #316, two counts of robbery. On Nov. 24, 2023, White is accused of the armed robbery of J&J Market and the Union Street Market. In both incidents, White pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded cash from the register, according to the indictments.
- Mark Williams, 43, of 200 Westland Ave., possession of more than five grams of fentanyl, possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine, and possession of more than a half-ounce of cocaine, all with the intent to sell and all subsequent offenses. Williams also was indicted on charges of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, both subsequent offenses. The offense dates are Oct. 27, 2023 and Nov. 13, 2023 and occurred in Goffstown, according to the indictments. Williams, if convicted of the possession of Fentanyl with intent to sell offense, faces the possibility of life in prison.