February 2024 Grand Jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH –Three people face the prospect of life in prison after being indicted on charges connected to the overdose deaths of two people, one in 2022 and the other in 2023.

The Hillsborough County Superior Court North indicted Leela Cable, 28, of 92 Walnut St., on charges of sale of a controlled drug, death resulting, and sale of fentanyl.

On Feb. 17, 2023, Cable is accused of selling fentanyl to T.T., who then inhaled, ingested or injected it resulting in T.T.’s death.

The sale of a controlled drug, death resulting, charge is a special felony which carries a sentence of life in prison.

Tonya Hoisington, 34, of 150 Perimeter Road, and Christopher Kean, 32, of 573 Montgomery St., Apt. 1, were both indicted on one count each of sale of a controlled drug, death resulting, and sale of fentanyl.

According to the indictments, on Sept. 25, 2022, Kean sold or dispensed fentanyl to Hoisington, who gave fentanyl to Michael Fleet, knowing he intended to sell a portion of it, and part of that drug was inhaled, ingested or injected by H.D. resulting in H.D.’s death.

While Fleet is mentioned in the indictments, he was not indicted on any charge.

The grand jury handed up 239 indictments. Among those indicted were: