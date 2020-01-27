Feb. 9: Red River Theatres presents the Couch Potato Oscars Party

CONCORD, NH — On Feb. 9, 2020, as the rest of the film world gets made-up, hair-sprayed, polished and glittered for the 92nd Academy Awards, Red River Theatres will be throwing the comfiest, coziest, couch potato-iest party of the year.

While past iterations of the theater’s annual Oscars celebration have been all about the glitz and glamor, this year’s is all about the warm and snuggly.

“Each year, we invite our community to celebrate the best films of the past year with our annual Oscar Party and the funds raised from this event go directly to support Red River Theatres,” said Red River Theatres Executive Director Angie Lane. “This year, we are excited to offer our film fans something different, and we promise to deliver a night full of fun, great food, prizes and of course the Oscars on the big screen!”

Flannel pajamas, sweats and slippers are encouraged — you can even BYOP[illow].

Starting at 7 p.m. at Red River Theatres (11 S. Main St. in downtown Concord), guests can participate in Oscars-themed trivia, play a slew of film-themed games, and fill out Oscar winner predictions ballots, all for a chance to win some extra-great prizes, ranging from movie passes to DVDs of this year’s Best Picture nominated films.

Like past Red River Theatres Oscar parties, this event will offer scrumptious, top-notch eats by O’s Steak and Seafood, featuring several specialty potato-themed dishes by Chef Chris Roscoe, including potato gaufrettes, patatas bravas with red pepper aioli, gnocci with brown butter and kale, and perogies with a local mushroom bechamel. (Non-potato foods will also be available.) A spread of assorted desserts will top off the evening, along with a glass of sparkling wine — hailing from the winery of film director Francis Ford Coppola — included in the price of every ticket.

The change in Red River Theatres’ Oscars Party theme is only for this year’s Oscars; the traditional red-carpet party will return as glamorously and fancily as ever for the 2021 Oscars.

Tickets to the Couch Potato Oscars Party are available at redrivertheatres.org and at the Box Office for $45 for non-members and $40 for members.