Feb. 9: NH POC – Professionals of Color: On challenges and successes

New Hampshire is well known for its business-friendly atmosphere, but what’s it like to start a business here as a young person of color?

In this virtual storytelling event on Feb. 9 at 1 p.m., hear from three New Hampshire-based entrepreneurs of color who will share their personal and business experiences – including both their challenges and their successes – here in the Granite State.

A live Q&A will follow each speaker.

About the speakers:

Gail Somers – Based in Keene, Gail Somers is the owner of Yahso Jamaican Grille. Yahso Jamaican Grille features authentic Jamaican Cuisine as well as some modern fusion of Caribbean-American dishes. The restaurant is best known for its “feel good” food and a “casual vibe” that captures the essence of a Caribbean island. Before launching this local eatery, Gail held various positions in finance and sales with major food manufacturing and distribution companies. She also serves on several boards and committees for causes she is very passionate about, including the Keene Racial Justice and Safety Committee and the Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter.

Geno Miller – Born and raised in the Washington, DC, area, Geno is the cofounder and CEO of Shtudy, a Manchester-based career matchmaking platform that screens, trains, and connects top tech talent of color with companies that are building more diverse and inclusive workforces. Geno has a profound love for scaling companies and solving social problems that improve peoples’ lives. Geno has founded four successful startups since age 14. In his leisure time, you can find him listening to Lil Wayne or Jay-Z, reading a book about Ray Dalio, blogging about the latest topics in tech, or brainstorming with other mission-driven tech founders.

Jose Diaz – Jose Diaz is founder of Spyglass Eyewear, a Laconia-based optical boutique shop featuring one-on-one curated experiences. Spyglass Eyewear carries its own brand of eyewear and offers convenient tele-medicine vision exams. Jose has more than 20 years in the optical industry. Originally from New York City, Jose started his career working with some of the top eyewear designers in the city. In 2004 he relocated to Boston, opening an eyewear company on Newbury Street. He learned that creating a memorable and unique experience with a quality product is key to building a brand. After moving to Boston, most weekends were spent in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. With a growing family, Jose and his wife decided to move to Gilford in 2016. In July 2020 Spyglass Eyewear opened its doors in Laconia. With a downtown redevelopment project already on the way, the opening of the shop was welcomed with open arms. The goal is to provide the best service and to encourage the growth of the local small business community.

About Stay Work Play’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Series:

As an organization committed to attracting and retaining more young people in New Hampshire, Stay Work Play stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and is committed to making New Hampshire a more welcoming, inclusive, and just place for people of color. As a part of this effort, Stay Work Play will offer a series of diversity, equity, and inclusion events to foster conversation, enable learning experiences, and push for change.